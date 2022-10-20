Why is Gogglebox cancelled this week and when is it back on?

20 October 2022, 14:18 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 14:23

Why is Gogglebox not on this Friday and when is it back? Here's what we know about the Channel 4 show...

Gogglebox fans have been left confused this week after the Channel 4 show was taken out of its usual 9pm time slot.

The country’s best armchair critics usually spend the evening judging the best (and worst) TV of the week.

But bosses recently revealed it had been taken off air today due to a scheduling change. Here’s what we know…

Why is Gogglebox not on this week?

The new series of Gogglebox has been cancelled tonight to make way for Friday Night Live.

For one week only, the stand-up and entertainment show is returning as part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Ben Elton will be hosting a revival of the iconic show that aired on the network in the 1980s.

Channel 4 says the one-off 90-minute special will 'unite the hottest new wave stand-ups and character comedians alongside some original show legends in a dangerously live night of comedy'.

Luckily, Gogglebox will air on Saturday evening at 9pm instead so viewers won’t miss out.

But fans aren’t happy, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "Absolute DISGRACE moving Gogglebox to a Saturday …."

Someone else said: "Can’t believe the news today. How dare they move Gogglebox to Saturday nights. Livid. Broken Britain."

A third added: "Moving #Gogglebox to Saturday nights is a stupid idea. If you're gonna move it, Sunday and Thursday are the best choices. Do you actually want to kill off a great show, Channel 4?"

While a fourth said: "You can't move #Gogglebox to a Saturday night to make way for Ben Elton....."

Friday Night Live is set to feature some of the future stars he introduced back in the ‘80s like Jo Brand, Harry Enfield and Julian Clary.

"The show literally changed British entertainment because it basically invented the stand-up boom," he told the Irish Mirror.

"When we started there were two clubs in London and the odd pub comedy night everywhere else. That was it. By the time we finished three years later, there were two clubs in every town in the country.

"I said to Channel 4, ‘You should think about doing it again because there’s never been an edgy, proper live cabaret since on the TV’. I mean, with respect to a show like Live at the Apollo, it’s not a live gig, it’s recorded."

