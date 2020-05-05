What happened in The A word series 2 and what will happen in series 3?

The BBC drama tells the heartwarming story of Paul (Lee Ingleby) and Alison (Morven Christie) who are trying to navigate bringing up their autistic son Joe (Max Vento).

Joe is now ten-years-old and has to split his time between his divorced parents who are living 100 miles apart.

But in case you’ve forgotten what happened during season two, here’s what we already know…

What happened in The A Word series 2?

The series saw concerned parents Alison and Paul uncover Joe was unhappy at primary school.

They then managed to get Joe into another school that could prioritise his special needs, but it came at a cost as it was 100 miles away.

This began to put a strain on Alison’s marriage, with Paul growing closer to waitress Sophie.

Although he didn't actually cheat on his wife, Paul later decided they were living totally separate lives and packed his bags and leave.

Nicola (Vinette Robinson) and Eddie (Greg McHugh) also broke up, but kept this secret from their parents.

Meanwhile, Maurice (Christopher Eccleston) grew close to nurse Louise (Pooky Quesnel) during her cancer battle and ended up proposing to her.

Louise said no to marrying Maurice, but agreed to start again with their romance.

The series finished with an end of year performance from Joe's school, but as the curtains closed, Maurice collapsed.

What will happen in The A Word series three?

As we meet the Hughes’ two years on, Joe is now ten-years-old and dividing his time between his divorced mum and dad who are living 100 miles apart.

Meanwhile, Eddie is now living back with his dad Maurice following his split from Nicola, while Paul and Joe are also temporarily living there.

There are also several new actors joining the show including former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, Call the Midwife's Sarah Gordy and Carnival Row actor David Gyasi.

Writer Peter Bowker told the BBC: “It is a joy to be revisiting the world of The A Word, to move the story of the Hughes family on, and to have the opportunity to expand our celebration and examination of diversity and humanity in all its myriad forms.”

