Hollyoaks fans furious as Justin Burton is killed off in shock death twist

12 April 2023, 12:50 | Updated: 12 April 2023, 13:04

Charlie has emotional moment at Justin's grave on Hollyoaks

Viewers were livid to discover the soap legend had died off-screen.

Hollyoaks fans were left furious after discovering one of the soap's most popular characters had died off-screen, crushing hopes of his return to Chester.

The shock blow was dealt during a scene at a gravestone which confirmed that Justin Burton, played by actor Chris Fountain, had passed away in October 2022.

He last appeared on the long-running show 14 years ago, but viewers hoped he would make a comeback after his son Charlie Dean announced he wanted to find his dad.

However their dreams were dashed this week after Channel 4 bosses revealed the troubled character would never return to the village.

Chris Fountain played Justin Burton for 14 years.
Chris Fountain played Justin Burton for 14 years. Picture: Alamy

Fans were livid over the "disgraceful" decision and took to Twitter to share their anger.

"Hollyoaks wow talk about pulling the rug out. Feels like such a kick in the teeth to long term fans. Justin was integral to one of the show's most controversial storylines and was one of the main stars during the shows most popular years," raged one social media user.

Another wrote: "The way I was actually starting to think we could have a justin return or at least a lil cameo BUT NO they had to kill him????"

Hollyoaks viewers were stunned when his death was revealed.
Hollyoaks viewers were stunned when his death was revealed. . Picture: Channel 4

A third added: "I can't believe we all hyped ourselves up over all the justin mentions thinking we were gonna get a return only for him to die???"

"I'm actually really annoyed with this decision. What is even the point of it. I don't like off screen deaths and this is the most egregious. Justin was absolutely prime for a return and Chris Fountain deserves a second chance," fumed a fourth.

While a fifth said: "Disgraceful decision if Justin really is dead!"

Fans were furious Chris wasn't making a comeback.
Fans were furious Chris wasn't making a comeback. Picture: Instagram/fountain1987

The shocking twist came over a decade after Justin left Chester in the wake of Warren Fox's death.

Chris Fountain's character had been wrongly accused of the club owner's murder, when in fact the gangster had faked his own demise.

The award-winning soap star, now 35, bowed out of his Hollyoaks role alongside Jamie Lomas in 2009.

Chris went on to play Tommy Duckworth in Coronation Street, making his first appearance in 2011, but left the Cobbles after just three years.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia 2023 reunion was shocking

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Everything that happened at the shock reunion

Love Island 2023 is back on this summer

When is Love Island summer 2023 on?

The Tate family tree explained ahead of Emmerdale twist

Emmerdale: Tate family tree explained

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Inside Love Island stars Liam Reardon and Millie Court's secret reunion

Trending on Heart

The supermarket is launching 'Nectar Prices' on a whole host of products.

Sainsbury's makes major Nectar card change to rival Tesco

Lifestyle

A warning has been issued to drivers at risk of a £200 fine when the UK alert system sounds.

Motorists could face £200 fine when government alert sounds

Lifestyle

Jo O'Meara confessed she was "heartbroken" over the loss of her close friend Paul Cattermole.

S Club 7's Jo O'Meara "devastated" over death of bandmate Paul Cattermole

Celebrities

Fans were left in tears by the sweet nod to Paul O'Grady's adoration of animals.

Paul O'Grady fans in tears over touching For the Love of Dogs tribute

Celebrities

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt made a huge mistake on Monday night.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt shock affair revealed ahead of 'explosive' twist

One viewer described the brawl as "the worst rumble in history".

Beyond Paradise fight scene sparks hilarious reaction from viewers

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new home on Instagram

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's incredible lounge as couple show off new sofa

A couple have divided opinions after refusing to change their seats on a flight

Expert explains why you should switch seats if a fellow passenger asks

Lifestyle

Jamie Oliver has shared new photos from his vowel renewal

Inside Jamie Oliver's lavish vow renewal to wife Jools after 23 years

Stacey Solomon has said she felt awkward sharing photos from her holiday

Stacey Solomon admits she felt 'worried' sharing snaps from 'super expensive' family holiday
A man was applauded for demanding the train seat he paid for.

Man praised for telling train passenger to move from seat he purchased

Lifestyle

Left-handed people are pretty special, according to science.

Left-handed people are truly talented, science study claims

Lifestyle

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole passed away weeks after the band revealed reunion plans.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Celebrities

Actress Amanda Mealing shared the late star's dying wish for those attending his funeral.

Paul O'Grady's best friend shares late star's last wish for funeral

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon, 33, looked more in love than ever with her husband Joe Swash, 41.

Stacey Solomon enjoys 'rare date night' with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities