Hollyoaks fans think they know who dies after shock crane smash leaves village in danger

30 October 2019

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Hollyoaks fans were left horrified on Tuesday evening when a crane collapsed on the village - leaving lots of lives in danger.

The drama hit an all time high on Hollyoaks last night, as Luke Morgan jumped into a crane and caused it to sink into the concrete below.

Determined to build his restaurant himself, a drunk Luke turned the crane on but lost control as the arm swung across the village.

In a panic, Luke then jumped from the cabin before a huge steel girder fell causing the tunnels below to cave in.

While Mandy was knocked to the floor, Nancy and Darren were left trapped below the village and Mitchell and Anita, Scott's drag alter-ego, became stuck in the florist.

Could Nancy and Darren be in danger?
Could Nancy and Darren be in danger? Picture: Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Serial killer Breda and hostage Tony are also at risk with their car crashing before being hit by the falling debris.

Read More: Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed share glimpse inside Cheshire home after welcoming baby

As the disaster unfolded, viewers were left convinced they know which character will die - with Mandy, Cleo and Scott being the front runners.

One fan wrote: "My money is on Mandy being seriously injured, and either Walter or Cleo dying."

Another said: "I think either Cleo or Mandy will die....Maybe."

Read More: Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson is ALIVE – but will Breda McQueen kill him in shock twist?

While a third added: “theory: scott dies, mitchell confesses what happened between them to cleo and then cleo leaves #hollyoaks”

Although Hollyoaks legends Tony, Nancy and Darren are also in danger, as someone Tweeted: "I'm watching last night's #Hollyoaks. Why do I feel like Tony is actually gonna die."

And another said: “I feel like Nancy and Darren have been put together because one of them will die and I have a feeling it will be Nancy which could explain why John-Paul comes back for a couple of episodes.”

Viewers will have to tune back in tonight to find out who survives and who dies, and whether Tony will finally be reunited with his family after being taken hostage by evil Breda.

Hollyoaks airs on Channel 4 every weekday at 6:30pm, with first look straight after at 7pm on E4.

