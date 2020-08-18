When is Hollyoaks back on TV?

Hollyoaks spoilers: When is Hollyoaks returning to filming and what will happen when it's back?

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to TV production back in March, Hollyoaks was forced to come off air.

Luckily, filming is now up and running again on the Channel 4 soap, with strict social distancing measures in place.

But after episodes ran out back in July, it will take some time for the drama to reach our screens.

So, when will Hollyoaks be back on TV, and what will happen when it does? Here’s what you need to know…

Scott and Mitchell are getting married when Hollyoaks returns. Picture: Channel 4/Lime Pictures

When will Hollyoaks be back on TV?

The final pre-lockdown Hollyoaks episode aired on July 20, 2020.

The soap is set to return in September, however the exact date is still yet to be confirmed.

Episodes were temporarily reduced from five to two back in March to keep the programme on air as long as possible.

But it is thought they will be up to four episodes in autumn, with things back to normal showing five nights a week by January 2021.

When did Hollyoaks start filming again?

Production on the soap started again on Monday 13th July in Liverpool.

Hollyoaks was the last of the four main soaps to resume filming as it is shot using a single-camera method.

This makes it more time consuming to make than Coronation, EastEnders and Emmerdale which use multi-camera counterparts.

What will happen when Hollyoaks returns?

There’s plenty of drama to look forward to when Hollyoaks finally returns next month.

For starters, Scott Drinkwell and Mitchell Deveraux are about to get married, to the dismay of their families.

Meanwhile, Lisa Loveday is also set to exit the soap after Rachel Adedeji announced she had quit earlier this year.

Brody Hudson is also facing heartache as he plans to confront his evil abuser Buster Smith in prison.

His girlfriend Sienna Blake also recently shared a kiss with old flame and father of her children Warren Fox, which is set to cause some fireworks in Chester.

