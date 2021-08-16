How many episodes of Cruel Summer are there?

16 August 2021, 14:18

Cruel Summer episodes: how many episodes of the Freeform and Amazon Prime series are there?

Cruel Summer is the latest new drama to have us hooked, and we cannot get enough of the Amazon Prime thriller.

The show was a huge hit when it was released in the US earlier this year, and UK fans have been eagerly waiting for its arrival.

It follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1990s named Kate and Jeanette. After Kate goes missing, Jeanette seemingly takes over her life.

If you're just getting started on the series and are wondering how many episodes there are in the series, we've got the lowdown...

Cruel Summer is available to watch on Amazon Prime
Cruel Summer is available to watch on Amazon Prime. Picture: Freeform

How many episodes of Cruel Summer are there?

There are 10 episodes in total, which are as follows:

  1. Happy Birthday, Jeanette Turner
  2. A Smashing Good Time
  3. Off With a Bang
  4. You Don't Hunt, You Don't Eat
  5. As the Carny Gods Intended
  6. An Ocean Inside Me
  7. Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis
  8. Proof
  9. A Secret of My Own
  10. Hostile Witness

Cruel Summer was a huge hit when it was released in the US
Cruel Summer was a huge hit when it was released in the US. Picture: Freeform

Will there be a season two of Cruel Summer?

If you're a fan of the show, we have great news - there will be a second season.

Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement: "Renewing Cruel Summer for a Season 2 was an easy decision.

"It’s the biggest series debut in Freeform’s history and the audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. [Executive producers] Jessica [Biel], Michelle [Purple] and [showrunner] Tia [Napolitano] did a phenomenal job telling an addictive story that’s tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. I’m excited to see where they take the series next."

