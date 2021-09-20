How many episodes are there of Manhunt The Night Stalker on ITV?

Here's how many episodes there are of Manhunt on ITV. Picture: ITV

Manhunt The Night Stalker episode guide: Here's when the show starts and finishes...

ITV is back with a brand new series of Manhunt The Night Stalker, which sees Martin Clunes reprise his role as real-life Met detective Colin Sutton.

The original show aired back in 2019 and saw Martin as Colin working on the case of tracking the person who fatally wounded Amelie Delagrange, a French national in the UK.

This sequel is based on the true story of the police investigation of a series of rapes, sexual assaults and burglaries which took place between 1992 and 2009 in South East London.

Martin Clunes as Colin Sutton in Manhunt. Picture: ITV

But how many episodes are there of Manhunt and when is it on TV? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of Manhunt The Night Stalker on ITV?

The series is made up of four episodes.

The first episodes airs on Monday, September 20, with each instalment showing daily after that, this means the last episode will air on Thursday, September 23.

Manhunt The Night Stalker is airing this week. Picture: ITV

Manhunt Episode Guide

Episode one - Monday, September 20

Synopsis: “DCI Colin Sutton is asked to review a series of rapes, sexual assaults and burglaries that took place in south-east London between 1992 and 2009.

“Working with Det Supt Simon Morgan and the Operation Minstead team, the detective proposes a strategy he believes could catch one of Britain's most prolific rapists.”

Episode two - Tuesday, September 21

Synopsis: “Colin presents his findings to DCS Hamish Campbell and suggests a strategy called 'Minstead Lite'.

“Meanwhile, DC Spier's informant suggests that she has found one of the pieces of jewellery that was stolen from a Minstead victim.“

Episode three - Wednesday, September 22

Synopsis: “The news of a new and very vicious attack on an elderly lady makes the team all the more determined to catch their prey.”

Episode four - Thursday, September 23

Synopsis: “As the search for the rapist continues, the team are losing morale. It seems unlikely Minstead Man will appear again after such a close call.

“Eventually a suspect is taken into custody, where he has a DNA test. But is it The Night Stalker?”