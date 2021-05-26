How many episodes of The Pact are there and when is it next on?

26 May 2021, 08:54

The Pact is airing on BBC
The Pact is airing on BBC. Picture: BBC

When is the next episode of The Pact on TV and how can I watch it?

If you’re looking for a brand new drama to binge watch this Spring, BBC has got you covered with The Pact.

Set and filmed in Wales, the female-led crime thriller tells the story of five friends who are all involved in the death of their boss, Jack.

When brewery boss Jack is found dead, Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat become bound in a fragile pact of silence that will change their lives forever.

Anna's police officer husband Max investigates the unexpected death alongside DS Holland.

BBC's The Pact is made up of six parts
BBC's The Pact is made up of six parts. Picture: BBC

But how many parts are there of The Pact and when does it air?

How many episodes are there of The Pact?

The series has six episodes which are all an hour long.

BBC One aired the first instalment at 9pm on Monday, May 17 and the second on Tuesday, May 18.

The Pact airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at the same time, with the final airing on Tuesday June 1.

Julie Hesmondhalgh stars as Nancy in The Pact
Julie Hesmondhalgh stars as Nancy in The Pact. Picture: BBC

However, if you can't wait until Monday, you can binge watch the entire series now as all six episodes of The Pact have been uploaded to BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the all-star cast list includes Breaking Bad’s Laura Fraser and Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Keeping Faith's Eiry Thomas and Heledd Gwyn from Ordinary Lies are also in the line up, as well as Jason Hughes, Rakie Ayola, Aneurin Barnard, Ray Donovan's Eddie Marsan, Mark Lewis Jones, Adrian Edmondson and Gabrielle Creevey.

Nick Andrews, BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning, said: “The Pact is such an exciting commission for BBC Wales.

“It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama, and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work.

“It’s a brilliant story and the strong cast and crew make this a highly anticipated series.”

