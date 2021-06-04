How old is Lorraine Kelly and what is her net worth?

Lorraine Kelly has been on our screens for 35 years. Picture: Instagram

Who is Lorraine Kelly's husband? Here's what we know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star's family...

Lorraine Kelly has been on our screens for 35 years, starting out as a journalist and now hosting her own morning telly show.

And Lorraine is back on our screens every Friday evening as she’s signed up for Celebrity Gogglebox with her daughter Rosie.

But what is Lorraine Kelly’s real name and what is her age?

Lorrain Kelly married her husband in 1994. Picture: Instagram

How old is Lorraine Kelly?

Lorraine was born in Glasgow on November 30, 1959, making her 61-years-old.

The TV star kicked off her career when she was in her early 20s and got a job as an anchor for Scottish news.

She has since gone on to front her own TV show chat-show, as well as hosting Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

Lorraine was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2012 for services to charity, before being promoted to Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2020 for services broadcasting, journalism and charity.

What is Lorraine Kelly’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lorraine Kelly is worth £4.6 million.

She hit the headlines in 2019 when she won a £1.2 million tax case against HMRC.

The star moved to Buckinghamshire from Dundee with her husband in 2018, spent two years transforming the stunning property.

She also has a stylish flat in London, where she stays while working at ITV in the week.

Who is Lorraine Kelly’s husband?

Lorraine is married to Steve Smith who is a TV cameraman.

The pair married in 1992 and have one daughter, Rosie, who was born in 1994.

Last year, Lorraine shared a rare glimpse of Steve as they celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Sharing an adorable throwback snap of their wedding day, she said: “So this happened 28 years ago! Happy anniversary to my husband Steve who makes me laugh and is always in my corner. #anniversary #love #happy.”