How do you sign up to be on Race Across the World?

What is the Race Across the World application process and how can I be on it?

BBC’s Race Across The World is back for another series after its incredible debut last year.

The second season of the travelling show will see contestants compete to reach Ushuaia, Argentina from Mexico City using only a set budget and a no-flying rule.

But after Jo and her son Sam quickly became firm fan favourites, how can you apply for the next season? Here’s everything you need to know…

Unfortunately, the application process for Race Across the World is currently closed.

But the good news is, the BBC has already commissioned a third season so it’s thought it will open again this year.

Race Across The World is back on BBC 2. Picture: BBC

When the time comes, you must fill out an application form about yourself and your travel partner online, via production company Studio Lambert’s website.

To be eligible, you must be 18-years-old and be a British national or have the right to reside in the UK.

As part of the application process, you will also be asked to upload a one minute long video explaining why you and your racing partner want to take part in the show, as well as photographs.

On their website it previously stated: “Whether you're an expert adventurer or total novice. With a cash prize at stake, we want to know what lengths you would go to to reach the next checkpoint in first place.

Jo and her son Sam on Race Across The World. Picture: BBC

“Maybe you're looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, work colleague, best friend or someone you've lost touch with. You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to explore a particular part of the world.

“They say that travel broadens the mind and you never return home the same. So, whatever your reason for signing up, apply today and your next big adventure could be starting sooner than you think!”

