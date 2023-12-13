How to watch Kate Middleton Christmas carols: Date, time and celebrity guest list

13 December 2023, 11:26

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton hosted her third Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales hosted her annual festive service which will be televised over the Christmas period. Here's how you can watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

Kate Middleton hosted her third Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey as it becomes somewhat of a tradition for the Princess of Wales and her family.

Televised as Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the Duchess of Cambridge is supported by husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Filmed on December 8th, Kate brought together the royal family, as well as some celebrity faces for the annual event which was a service to "thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings."

It comes as part of her Shaping Us campaign where she hopes to give children all the support they need during the early years of their lives.

Here's everything you need to know about Kate's Christmas carol service from when it's on TV, time and the all-important guest list.

The Cambridge family all arrived to support their mother's event for the Early Years
The Cambridge family all arrived to support their mother's event for the Early Years. Picture: Getty

Is Kate Middleton's Christmas carol going to be televised?

Named Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, Kate's carol service will air on TV in the UK Christmas Eve. At the moment, a U.S. air date hasn't been confirmed.

You can watch the service on ITV1 and ITVX.

What time is Kate Middleton's carol service on TV and how long is it on for?

You can watch the beautiful service from 7:45pm. An exact duration hasn't been confirmed but it's likely to be an hour-long show like in previous years.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis holding candles at the service
Kate Middleton's son Louis attended the carol service for the first time. Picture: Getty

Who attended Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service?

On the night of the event, Westminster Abbey was packed full of important faces from members of the royal family, celebrities and of course, vital members of the community who have helped support young children across the UK.

On the guest list, Kate said she had invited "inspiring individuals and families from all corners of the UK, including midwives, health visitors, early years practitioners, nursery teachers and community volunteers."

Other guests included:

  • Princess Eugenie
  • Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
  • Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh
  • Zara Tindall
  • Peter Phillips
  • Carole and Michael Middleton
  • Giovanna and Tom Fletcher
  • Emma and Matt Willis
  • Roman Kemp

What will happen during the service?

During the TV airing, Kate will address her work and the early years campaign in a pre-recorded scene. Prince William, Emma Willis and others are also thought to give speeches.

There will also be performances by Westminster Abbey's choir, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.

