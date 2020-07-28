I'm A Celeb stars 'will have to quarantine for two weeks' before entering the jungle

28 July 2020, 10:43 | Updated: 28 July 2020, 11:47

I'm A Celeb stars may have to quarantine when they arrive in Australia
I'm A Celeb stars may have to quarantine when they arrive in Australia. Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Celebrities heading to the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp will reportedly have to quarantine for two weeks before arrival.

This year's line-up of I'm A Celeb stars will have to quarantine for two weeks before arriving at camp because of ongoing coronavirus fears, reports have claimed.

Australia - where the ITV show is filmed - is currently seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, and show insiders have claimed that producers are doing everything they can to ensure the safety of celebs and crew.

Read more: Mark Wright among Brits slapped with shock two-week quarantine after Spain break

I'm A Celeb stars may have to quarantine for two weeks before arriving at camp
I'm A Celeb stars may have to quarantine for two weeks before arriving at camp. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "I’m A Celeb is one of the toughest reality shows out there and adding a two-week quarantine period is only going to make it harder.

"The welfare of the campmates is the biggest concern, so having them possibly put in quarantine for a fortnight lessens the risk of anyone falling ill."

Read more: Katie Price jets off on Turkey holiday with boyfriend and kids as Harvey recovers at home

If the celebs do have to quarantine, it would bring their total time in Australia to around five weeks - and there are concerns that "having to spend more than a month away from their families might be offputting" for some celebs.

There were earlier reports that producers were considering moving the I'm A Celeb camp to Scotland in light of ongoing restrictions that the pandemic has brought.

A source told the Mirror earlier this month: "Having I’m a Celebrity for three weeks in November is seen as a huge priority.

I'm A Celeb is due to start in November of this year
I'm A Celeb is due to start in November of this year. Picture: ITV

"Everyone hopes to get back to Australia but over there they are struggling massively with flare-ups resulting in second lock-downs. It simply may not be possible because of safety."

"A decision needs to be made next month – in the meantime, the team is looking at stately homes, castles, mansions in remote areas of Scotland and England to see if we could stage it here.

"A dark, cold and spooky version of the show would be good fun – it would certainly be different."

