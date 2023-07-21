I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumoured line up revealed including huge This Morning star

21 July 2023, 09:01

Josie Gibson could join I'm A Celeb this year
Josie Gibson could join I'm A Celeb this year. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Shutterstock

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who is joining the I'm A Celebrity 2023 cast this year? Find out everyone who could be heading into the Jungle...

It might be a few months away yet, but we’re already thinking about the I’m A Celebrity line up.

And in an amazing signing, ITV bosses have reportedly convinced This Morning’s Josie Gibson to ditch her glam lifestyle for Bushtucker Trials.

According to The Sun, Jungle bosses were so determined to get her onboard, they offered her a six-figure deal reserved for the biggest names.

An ITV insider told the publication: “Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her.

Josie Gibson presents This Morning with Holly Willoughby
Josie Gibson presents This Morning with Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV

“She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.

“She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates.

“For all those reasons they were hellbent on getting her. And if she was lured by the glitter of Strictly they weren’t going to let her go without a fight.

Josie Gibson could join the I'm A Celebrity line up
Josie Gibson could join the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: Instagram

“She knows both shows are hugely popular with the public and have the potential to boost anyone’s career who appears on them.”

Josie shot to fame when she won Big Brother all the way back in 2010 and her career really took off when she joined This Morning in 2019.

Who else is rumoured to be joining I’m A Celebrity?

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall has reportedly joined I'm A Celebrity
Alan Halsall has reportedly joined I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall is reportedly in talks to take part in I'm A Celebrity 2023 after playing Tyrone Dobbs on the soap.

A source told The Sun: “Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base. Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp, but Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid could join the I'm A Celebrity line up
Susanna Reid could join the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: ITV

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid previously hinted that she would be open to taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

When asked if she would ever take part in the show, she replied: "Never say never!"

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer quit EastEnders as Mick Carter last year
Danny Dyer quit EastEnders as Mick Carter last year. Picture: BBC

We’ve been desperate for EastEnders star Danny Dyer to join I’m A Celebrity for years, so could this year be the year?

With a number of new projects under his belt, could he be jetting off to the Australian jungle in a few months?

