Danny Miller wanted to quit I’m A Celebrity but ‘couldn’t afford to lose’ money

Danny Miller said he stayed in the castle to get his fee. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Heart reporter

Danny Miller said he wanted to quit I’m A Celebrity but ‘couldn’t afford to lose’ money for his family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Danny Miller has confessed he wanted to quit I'm A Celebrity but didn’t want to lose his fee.

The 30-year-old Emmerdale star was crowned King of the Castle on Sunday after beating off the competition from Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson.

And Danny has revealed why he ‘needed’ to stay in the castle, despite finding it very difficult.

Danny was crowned King of the Castle. Picture: ITV

Talking to The Mirror, he said: "There were a lot of things thrown at us and there were a lot of people saying they wanted to quit.

"They hadn’t signed up for this experience. The Clink was hard. I don’t think I realised how hard it was when I signed up.

"But there’s no point in me lying. The truth is that I wouldn’t have been able to afford to walk away from it.”

He added: "I think it was a mental challenge for me. Everyone in there had their own mental battles, and people in there including me have got their own mental health issues and stuff.

"I never shy away from it that I couldn’t afford to walk away from it. I was doing it for Albert’s future.

Danny Miller wanted to earn money for his family. Picture: Instagram

"It’s just bonkers that I won. It feels crazy, but a really good, crazy positive.”

This comes after Danny and his fiancé Steph welcomed their son Albert just weeks before the show started.

Defending his decision to leave his little boy, Danny previously said: "[Some] people think it’s out of order, but there’s people who work for a less wage who have to go away and provide for their family who work in the Army, who don’t get contact and don’t get to see them for six months.

“This is three weeks of my life and Albert isn’t really going to remember me being there or not. Steph is doing amazing with breastfeeding, she’s an amazing mum.”

How much did Danny Miller earn on I’m A Celebrity?

The winner of I’m A Celebrity isn’t given a cash prize but it was reported that Danny Miller was paid around £75,000 for appearing on I’m A Celebrity.