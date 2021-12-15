Danny Miller wanted to quit I’m A Celebrity but ‘couldn’t afford to lose’ money

15 December 2021, 11:20 | Updated: 15 December 2021, 11:31

Danny Miller said he stayed in the castle to get his fee
Danny Miller said he stayed in the castle to get his fee. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Danny Miller said he wanted to quit I’m A Celebrity but ‘couldn’t afford to lose’ money for his family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Danny Miller has confessed he wanted to quit I'm A Celebrity but didn’t want to lose his fee.

The 30-year-old Emmerdale star was crowned King of the Castle on Sunday after beating off the competition from Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson.

And Danny has revealed why he ‘needed’ to stay in the castle, despite finding it very difficult.

Danny was crowned King of the Castle
Danny was crowned King of the Castle. Picture: ITV

Talking to The Mirror, he said: "There were a lot of things thrown at us and there were a lot of people saying they wanted to quit.

"They hadn’t signed up for this experience. The Clink was hard. I don’t think I realised how hard it was when I signed up.

"But there’s no point in me lying. The truth is that I wouldn’t have been able to afford to walk away from it.”

He added: "I think it was a mental challenge for me. Everyone in there had their own mental battles, and people in there including me have got their own mental health issues and stuff.

"I never shy away from it that I couldn’t afford to walk away from it. I was doing it for Albert’s future.

Danny Miller wanted to earn money for his family
Danny Miller wanted to earn money for his family. Picture: Instagram

"It’s just bonkers that I won. It feels crazy, but a really good, crazy positive.”

This comes after Danny and his fiancé Steph welcomed their son Albert just weeks before the show started.

Defending his decision to leave his little boy, Danny previously said: "[Some] people think it’s out of order, but there’s people who work for a less wage who have to go away and provide for their family who work in the Army, who don’t get contact and don’t get to see them for six months.

“This is three weeks of my life and Albert isn’t really going to remember me being there or not. Steph is doing amazing with breastfeeding, she’s an amazing mum.”

How much did Danny Miller earn on I’m A Celebrity?

The winner of I’m A Celebrity isn’t given a cash prize but it was reported that Danny Miller was paid around £75,000 for appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

Sophie and Pete Sandiford received a Tweet from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox's Sophie and Pete Sandiford receive shock message from Mariah Carey

Gogglebox

Coronation Street's Lydia is played by Rebecca Ryan

Coronation Street fans recognise new character Lydia from another TV show
David Watson has passed away

Tributes pour in for Britain’s Got Talent magician David Watson after tragic death
Bernice has been married four times on Emmerdale

All of Bernice Blackstock's Emmerdale husbands revealed

Trending on Heart

The mum was in hysterics when she saw the photo

Mum in stitches at Hermes' hilarious proof of delivery photo featuring her three-year-old's hand

Lifestyle

A woman has banned her brother from her wedding

'My sister says I destroyed her wedding by getting married first'

Lifestyle

The optical illusion has divided the internet

Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shared a hilarious update on her Christmas tree

Stacey Solomon says her Christmas tree is the 'worst on Instagram'

Celebrities

Fred Sirieix says it's time women forget convention and get down on one knee

First Date's Fred Sirieix urges women to propose to their 'scared' men this Christmas

Christmas

Gino D'Acampo admitted he is a 'strict' dad to his three children

Gino D'Acampo blasts 'moron' parents that don't send fussy eaters to bed hungry

Celebrities

The best board games to play with your family this Christmas

The best board games to play with family this Christmas

Lifestyle

You can swap your home like on The Holiday

You can do a house swap for Christmas exactly like The Holiday

Lifestyle

A TikTok user has shared a clever hack to storing your wrapping paper out of sight (stock images)

The incredible £1.50 hack allows you to store wrapping paper tidily and out of sight

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed her in-laws have refused to make her dinner

'My in-laws refuse to cook for me - so I have to take my own food for dinner'

Lifestyle

A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit...

Disturbing fan theory about The Holiday will change the way you see the film
A woman brings all her kids to parties

Mum of five defends bringing whole family to kids' parties

Lifestyle

Sending a hamper full of festive goodies can be a great gift for loved ones you can't see

Christmas hampers 2021: Vegan, seafood, chocolate, cheese and bakery foodie gifts

Christmas

The most shocking soap moments of 2021 revealed

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2021

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?