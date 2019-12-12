Dec Donnelly voted sexier than Ant McPartlin after I’m A Celeb fans notice his ‘huge bulge’

Dec Donnelly has been hailed hotter than his I’m A Celebrity co-host Ant McPartlin.

They've only just touched down in the UK after another stint Down Under, but Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly are still making headlines.

After a poll was put to the people asking which half of the I'm A Celebrity pair they found the most attractive, Dec, 44, came out on top.

The research - conducted by Ginger Research - found that 59% of the 2,000 people asked said that Dec beat Ant, 44, in the battle of the hotness.

Across the UK, every region - except Leicester - insisted Dec is more handsome.

This comes after ITV viewers were left distracted by Dec’s ‘huge bulge’ during a conversation about who was better looking.

While Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle was on team Dec, Queen of The Jungle, Jacqueline Jossa, disagreed and picked Ant.

Jacqueline, 27, said: "Ant and Dec, they're a bit of alright, actually. I think they're funny, they smell good. And actually, as they get older, they look even better.

"Don't know if they've had a bit of work done or something, but they are getting better looking and potentially looking younger."

As the camera panned back to Ant and Dec in the studio, the presenters could be seen posing by the railings, with Dec’s impressive bulge on full display.

Twitter exploded with excitement, with one writing: "#ImACeleb is dec smuggling food into the camp down the front of his trousers, massive bulge."

Another added: "Nice posing tonight Declan! Or should we call you ‘Dec trousersnake?'

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ginger Research said: "We decided to put the question to the nation, and they have spoken – Dec is fitter.

“However, if Ant wants a kiss under the mistletoe this Christmas it looks like he should head to Leicester, as it was the only town in the UK where residents believe Ant is more handsome.

"And it’s only 190 miles from his native Newcastle.”

Unfortunately, for those hoping to woo the boys, they are both loved up.

While Dec welcomed his first daughter with wife, Ali Astall in September 2018, Ant has been dating his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett since last year.