I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity star Louise Minchin revealed there had been 'grumbles' in the camp the day she was sent home.

I'm A Celebrity contestant Louise Minchi, 53, has revealed that there was a secret un-aired camp fallout yesterday, hours before she was voted off the show.

The TV presenter let slip that something had happened in camp during her exit interview with presenters Ant and Dec, saying that there had been "grumbles".

When asked what happened by Geordie duo, Louise said: "I think you'll see", referring to the fact the footage will probably be aired on Friday night's show.

The subject came up when Ant and Dec bought up the subject of conflict in the camp over everyone's chores.

Louise Minchin revealed there had been some arguments in camp earlier in the day. Picture: ITV

Dec asked Louise: "Did you realise that just doing that [assigning jobs] could cause so many grumbles?"

Louise told the presenting duo: "There's so much going on, and then we've had grumbles today about chores, I mean I do a lot of chores, I'm not bothered by chores so I was kind off surprise by that."

When asked by Ant what had happened in camp, she told him: "I think you'll see!", before Dec said to the viewers: "Tune in tomorrow for that!"

Louise Minchin said the row in camp was over chores. Picture: ITV

Fans are now desperate to find out what happened among the celebrities, but will have to wait until tonight's show for the gossip.

Louise continued to tell Ant and Dec: "I'm a people pleaser, I try to keep everybody happy but you can't keep everybody happy all the time."

Ant and Dec were desperate to know what happened in the camp earlier in the day. Picture: ITV

Frankie Bridge, David Ginola, Danny Miller and Matty Lee are currently the only remaining contestants as the series finale edges nearer.

The final episode of I'm A Celebrity will air on December 12 from 9pm on ITV.