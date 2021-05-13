I'm A Celebrity ‘set to return to Wales’ as Australia rules out reopening borders

I'm A Celebrity could be heading back to Wales this year. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

I'm A Celebrity could take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for a second time in 2021.

It looks like I’m A Celebrity could take place in Wales again this year as foreign travel Down Under looks unlikely.

The Australian Prime Minister recently ruled out reopening the country’s borders indefinitely, meaning the ITV series could return to Gwrych Castle.

There were reports that flights to the country could be put on hold until next winter, and PM Scott Morrison later confirmed borders would only be opened ‘when it is safe to do so’.

Australia’s recent budget plan also added: “International travel is expected to remain low through to mid-2022, after which a gradual recovery in tourism is assumed to occur”.

Gwrych Castle in North Wales. Picture: Getty Images

Under these Covid rules, it would mean each member of the I’m A Celebrity cast and crew would need to apply for individual travel exemptions.

With uncertainty over a return to the Jungle, a source told The Mirror: “I’m A Celebrity will happen this year, it is just a case of deciding the location.”

Last week, hosts Ant and Dec also said while plans were 'up in the air', they 'would happily go back to Wales'.

This comes after it was revealed ITV bosses have booked Gwrych Castle again this year.

A source previously told The Sun: "A huge amount of work went into readying the building so the basics are all laid down and ready to go.

“The castle format ended up being a huge success for ITV and having a second series in Wales wouldn’t be a negative for them.

“But going back to Australia is what everyone wants and that is what everyone is working towards and hoping for."

They added that the show is at the ‘mercy’ of coronavirus restrictions, which is why they have the castle booked as an alternative.

"Formally an agreement is in place for the use of Gwrych Castle this year", the insider said, adding: "Should the show need to be held there again it has all got the green light.”

I'm A Celebrity was forced to move to North Wales in 2020, as the pandemic put a stop to all our favourite TV shows.

Giovanna Fletcher was named the first Queen of the Castle, but will the celebs return to the castle this year?

