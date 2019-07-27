'It's a fix! say Love Island fans as Anton and Belle risk being dumped despite only ONE vote

Anton and Belle Love Island. Picture: ITV

Love Island was left on a cliff hanger last night as the couples were told to secretly vote for the least compatible couple.

With the final just days away, housemates had thought there would be no more exits.

However they were told to cast their verdict with those nominated at risk of leaving the villa.

Molly-Mae Hague was quick to choose Anton and Belle after their big bust-up. Picture: ITV

Fan favourite Ovie Soko and India Reynolds received two votes, as did Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague surprised many by giving Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan their one and only nomination.

Amber Greg Love Island. Picture: ITV

Viewers then expected the pairings on two votes to at risk, however narrator Iain Sterling revealed all three couples who received nominations would face the public vote.

Fans then took to social media to air their views on the decision.

Ovie Soko India Reynolds Love Island. Picture: ITV

Amber Gill, Greg O'Shea and Molly-Mae and Tommy failed to receive any votes, making them safe and through to the final.

Congrats guys!

Curtis Pritchard Maura Higgins deliberate on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Anton and belle receive 1 vote, the other two couples receive 2 votes each so how come anton and belle are at risk of getting dumped 👀 I’m sorry but that doesn’t seem fair to me it should be between the other two 🤷‍♀️ #fix #loveisland — Daryl Davies (@dazzalar17) July 26, 2019

@LoveIsland #LoveIsland uhm why are Anton & Belle up ? Ovie/India & Curtis/Maura both got 2 votes .. so there should be only two couples up 🤷🏻‍♂️ I smell a #fix ( if Anton & Belle go .. ) — CJ (@TANK_1701) July 26, 2019

Anton and Belle or India and Ovie will get dumped 😣 And also its kind of obvious that the producers want Tommy and Money-Mae to win just look at their date, such a fix @loveisland — Amelia (@yayitzselenag) July 26, 2019