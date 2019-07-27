'It's a fix! say Love Island fans as Anton and Belle risk being dumped despite only ONE vote

27 July 2019, 11:04 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 11:13

Anton and Belle Love Island
Anton and Belle Love Island. Picture: ITV

Love Island was left on a cliff hanger last night as the couples were told to secretly vote for the least compatible couple.

With the final just days away, housemates had thought there would be no more exits.

However they were told to cast their verdict with those nominated at risk of leaving the villa.

Read more: Tommy and Molly-Mae to move in together

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague was quick to choose Anton and Belle after their big bust-up. Picture: ITV

Fan favourite Ovie Soko and India Reynolds received two votes, as did Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague surprised many by giving Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan their one and only nomination.

Amber Greg Love Island
Amber Greg Love Island. Picture: ITV

Viewers then expected the pairings on two votes to at risk, however narrator Iain Sterling revealed all three couples who received nominations would face the public vote.

Fans then took to social media to air their views on the decision.

Ovie Soko India Reynolds Love Island
Ovie Soko India Reynolds Love Island. Picture: ITV

Amber Gill, Greg O'Shea and Molly-Mae and Tommy failed to receive any votes, making them safe and through to the final.

Congrats guys!

Curtis Pritchard Maura Higgins Love Island
Curtis Pritchard Maura Higgins deliberate on Love Island. Picture: ITV

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jordan and India Love Island

Jordan and India 'flirted secretly' for days, says ex Islander Chris Taylor
Jessie J shut down Ben Shephard live on GMB

Jessie J refuses to answer Channing Tatum questions after being probed by This Morning's Ben Shephard
Tommy and Molly-Mae make big life plans in tonight's episode

Love Island first look: Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to MOVE IN together during fairytale final date
Love Island contestants will no longer have to do the lie detector

Love Island lie detector challenge SCRAPPED - and fans are furious
Amy Hart doesn't want to promote diet products with her new found fame

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she will ‘NEVER’ promote diet products on social media

Trending on Heart

The tax deadline is right around the corner

What's the deadline for renewing tax credits and how do you apply through HMRC?

Lifestyle

Hot weather calls for you to ditch the makeup bag

Experts reveal the reason why you shouldn't wear makeup in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Parents are forking out huge amounts of money to make their children 'kidfluencers'

GMB viewers OUTRAGED by guest's 'kidfluencer academies' to make children famous and launch YouTube careers
Love island 2019 has been on for over a month now

When is the Love Island 2019 final? Here's what date the show comes to an end
The grant means that parents on low incomes can apply for the discount to help out with the costs

The School Uniform Grant offers parents £150 towards their kids' uniform and PE kits

Lifestyle