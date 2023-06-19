Jane McDonald tipped to present Dancing on Ice as Phillip Schofield replacement

Jane McDonald could present Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Jane McDonald did a 'great job' after stepping in for Phillip Schofield to host the British Soap Awards last month.

Jane McDonald could replace Phillip Schofield as the host of Dancing on Ice next year.

Phillip left ITV after he admitted he lied about having an affair with a young production runner on the show.

Jane filled in for him as presenter of the British Soap Awards earlier this month and is said to have blown ITV bosses away.

Which now means she could be fronting Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby in January 2024.

Jane McDonald arriving at The British Soap Awards 2023. Picture: Alamy

One insider told The Mirror: “Jane is now the favourite to replace Phillip on Dancing on Ice when it returns next year.

“She did a great job hosting the Soap Awards earlier this month and bosses are keen to sign her up.

“She had people in stitches – and they love how frank she is, while also being very warm.”

While Holly has also faced controversy over the past few weeks, an insider has revealed hse has no plans to leave DOI, saying: “We are very much expecting Holly to be back. She has not indicated she might step away.”

Cruise ship favourite Jane was revealed as Phillip's replacement for the British Soap Awards after he was dropped by his talent agency YMU.

Holly Willoughby makes statement as she returns to This Morning

At the time he confessed to having an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with a young man who worked on the show during his marriage to Stephanie Lowe.

He previously denied the affair when asked about it by his agent and also admitted he had lied to Holly.

Talking to The Sun, Phillip revealed his former co-host distanced herself from him when his brother Timothy was sent to prison.

He said: “I've lost my best friend. I let her down. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down.

“Holly did not know. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, 'I am so, so sorry that I lied to you'.

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie at the TV awards. Picture: Getty

“She didn't reply, and I understand why she didn't reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this — that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue.”

He also says he hasn't had a ‘feud’ with Holly as reports suggest, but the ‘witch hunt’ has forced them apart.

“Quite rightly, she is going to take a step back and think, ‘I have to step back from this’, and I understand that completely," he added.