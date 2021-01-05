Is Jodie Whittaker leaving Doctor Who? Reports first female Time Lord will 'regenerate'

5 January 2021, 10:09

Jodie Whittaker is rumoured to be leaving Doctor Who... here's all we know
Jodie Whittaker is rumoured to be leaving Doctor Who... here's all we know. Picture: BBC

The much-loved actress is rumoured to be saying goodbye to the TARDIS and Daleks after filming wraps on the thirteenth series.

Jodie Whittaker is rumoured to be leaving Doctor Who at the end of the thirteenth series.

The news, first reported on Sunday January 3rd by the Mirror, came as a huge blow to fans of the BBC 1 sci-fi series, who were loving the show's first female 'Doctor'.

Here's all we know about the regeneration rumours...

Is Jodie Whittaker leaving Doctor Who?

The Mirror reported that the 38-year-old would be filming her final scenes in the coming months.

An insider told the paper: "It’s all very hush-hush but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration.

“Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It’s very exciting.”

They added that her co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will also leave, but Doctor Who's current showrunner Chris Chibnall will remain.

Due to coronavirus, there will only be eight episodes of the next series of Doctor Who, and it will air in the autumn.

Read more: All you need to know about The Serpent, the BBC's new drama based on the true story of a 1960s hippie-trail serial killer

Jodie Whittaker has been a very popular Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker has been a very popular Doctor Who. Picture: BBC

When did Jodie Whittaker join Doctor Who?

Jodie joined the show in 2017, taking over from Peter Capaldi.

He also did three years in the role, as did the Doctor before him, Matt Smith.

Has Jodie Whittaker commented on her quitting Doctor Who?

Jodie hasn't formally confirmed or denied whether - or when - she is making her final voyage in the TARDIS, but she dropped a hint it won't be long until she leaves the show.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I'm doing another season. That might be a massive exclusive that I'm not supposed to say, but it's unhelpful for me to say [I don't know] because it would be a massive lie!

"At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it's not yet. I'm clinging on tight!"

Who will replace Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who?

It is not known who will be come the fourteenth Doctor, but some of the names in the running include Death In Paradise's Kris Marshall, Richard Ayoade and Michaela Coel.

What has the BBC said about the rumours?

The Beeb are staying tight-lipped about the reports Jodie is to quit Doctor Who.

In a statement, they said: "We won't be commenting on any speculation around Jodie's future on the show."

