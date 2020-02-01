Exclusive

John Barrowman speaks out on Masked Singer 'Unicorn' rumours

Speaking exclusively to Heart at the National Television Awards, John spoke out on rumours that he's on The Masked Singer UK.

John Barrowman has responded to claims that he's on The Masked Singer, and he refused to deny that he's the Unicorn.

Speaking on the National Television Awards red carpet - which took place on Tuesday 28 January - he said: "If I was The Masked Singer, I wouldn't tell you, and if I wasn't The Masked Singer, I wouldn't tell you either".

This comes after he was recently grilled on the rumours by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during an episode of Dancing On Ice, on which John is a judge.

John Barrowman is heavily rumoured to be the Unicorn. Picture: ITV

Host Phillip said: "If last night's show is anything to go by it seems one of our judges is leading a secret life."

Holly then asked: "Right John Barrowman I’m only going to ask you this once. Are you or are you not moonlighting as a Kate Bush loving Unicorn?"

John said that he couldn't say if it was him, and Holly asked if she could borrow his outfit - to which he said: "You’d have to rip it out of my closet if i had it."

Many shocked viewers took to Twitter to express their disbelief that he had seemingly confirmed it was him, saying: "Wtf John, you're not supposed to actually out yourself as Unicorn yet!"

The Masked Singer returns this Saturday at 7PM. Picture: ITV

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on every Saturday at 7PM.

When is the final of The Masked Singer UK?

