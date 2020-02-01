Exclusive

John Barrowman speaks out on Masked Singer 'Unicorn' rumours

1 February 2020, 11:55 | Updated: 1 February 2020, 11:56

Speaking exclusively to Heart at the National Television Awards, John spoke out on rumours that he's on The Masked Singer UK.

John Barrowman has responded to claims that he's on The Masked Singer, and he refused to deny that he's the Unicorn.

Speaking on the National Television Awards red carpet - which took place on Tuesday 28 January - he said: "If I was The Masked Singer, I wouldn't tell you, and if I wasn't The Masked Singer, I wouldn't tell you either".

Read more: The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins reveals he was approached to do show after appearing on Bargain Hunt

This comes after he was recently grilled on the rumours by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during an episode of Dancing On Ice, on which John is a judge.

John Barrowman is heavily rumoured to be the Unicorn
John Barrowman is heavily rumoured to be the Unicorn. Picture: ITV

Host Phillip said: "If last night's show is anything to go by it seems one of our judges is leading a secret life."

Holly then asked: "Right John Barrowman I’m only going to ask you this once. Are you or are you not moonlighting as a Kate Bush loving Unicorn?"

John said that he couldn't say if it was him, and Holly asked if she could borrow his outfit - to which he said: "You’d have to rip it out of my closet if i had it."

Read more: Davina McCall teases shock Masked Singer twist as she says celebrities ‘put on accents’

Many shocked viewers took to Twitter to express their disbelief that he had seemingly confirmed it was him, saying: "Wtf John, you're not supposed to actually out yourself as Unicorn yet!"

The Masked Singer returns this Saturday at 7PM
The Masked Singer returns this Saturday at 7PM. Picture: ITV

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on every Saturday at 7PM.

When is the final of The Masked Singer UK?

Click here for your need-to-know on The Masked Singer final.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Casa Amor is back for 2020

When is Love Island's Casa Amor back for 2020?

Imelda has been confirmed to replace Olivia Colman

Neflix's The Crown will end after fifth series as Imelda Staunton is confirmed to play The Queen
Connor has said Mike is desperate to stay in the villa

Love Island’s Connor Durman says Mike Boateng is ‘just trying to stay in the villa’ after he made a move on Sophie Piper
Hamish has spoken out about the drama for the first time

Dancing on Ice's Hamish Gaman says he's 'not okay' as he breaks silence following Caprice 'bullying' scandal

Dancing On Ice 2020

Connor Durman opened up about Sophie Piper

Love Island's Connor Durman won't give up hope of Sophie Piper romance - and can't wait to meet her family

Trending on Heart

An animal sanctuary is seeking volunteer snuggle buddies for pigs.

A farm is looking for volunteers to snuggle pigs, scratch their bellies and feed them cookies

Lifestyle

The anonymous woman reached out to other parents online.

Mum splits opinion after revealing she baths her toddler in Dettol because she 'loves the smell'

Lifestyle

The 40-year-old told fans she had fallen ill after dining out at a swanky sushi restaurant.

Michelle Heaton rushed to hospital after collapsing from 'severe dehydration' in Bali

Celebrities

Dec has thanked The Supervet for treating his beloved sausage dog, Rocky.

Declan Donnelly reveals Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick saved his dog’s life after savage fox attack

Celebrities

New dad Jack was spotted getting up close to Extra Camp's Emily.

Jack Fincham spotted ‘snogging’ Emily Atack at NTAs days after becoming a new dad

Celebrities

The lunchboxes have been slammed by parents

Mum who starved as a child is lunchbox shamed by other parents for 'over-feeding' her kids

Lifestyle