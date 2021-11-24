Jumanji 4 with The Rock is already in the works

Jumanji 4 with The Rock is already in the works. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Jumanji 4 was put on hold due to coronavirus, but it could now be released sooner than we think...

Jumanji fans rejoice, because the fourth film is set to be released sooner than we thought.

Despite stars Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson having very busy schedules, producer Hiram Garcia has hinted that things are already underway.

Opening up about the script for the new film, Hiram told Comicbook the latest Jumanji is ‘really fun’.

Jumanji will be back on our screens soon. Picture: Alamy

"We have a really fun pitch," he said, continuing: "We're actually getting ready to take it to Sony to let them hear what we've been cooking up.”

Haram recently released his Christmas film Red Notice on Netflix with Dwayne Johnson, which debuted on November 12.

He continued: “We’ve got a big vision for [the next Jumanji] movie. So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon.

“And obviously the goal is sometime after… Jake [Kasdan] is doing Red One for us, so that is going to be next up.

The Rock is starring in Jumanji 4. Picture: Alamy

“But sometime after Red One comes out, Jumanji is going to be on deck. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third instalment.”

It looks like some new faces will be joining the Jumanji family, with Donald Glover and Danny DeVito also set to star.

Jumanji was originally released in 1995, with the late Robin Williams starring alongside Jonathan Hyde and Kirsten Dunst.

The fourth film, Jumanji: The Next Level, was supposed to be released in 2019 but Covid put a stop to this.

The actors then went on to work on other projects, with Kevin Hart in Netflix’s Fatherhood, Karen Gillan in Gunpowder Milkshake and Jack Black getting a role in Happily.

The original Jumanji starred Robin Williams. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Hiram told fans of the franchise to ‘be patient’ while waiting for the next instalment.

"We're very focused on delivering the best version of that story. Obviously when you're fortunate enough to bring a team back together for the third time you want to knock it out of the park," he told Collider.

"It's important for us to deliver something big for the fans while still expanding on our Jumanji story. So we are drilling down deep and collaborating closely with our writers, director Jake [Kasdan] and producing partner on this Matt [Tolmach]."