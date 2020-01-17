Kate and Rio Ferdinand to star in documentary about being a step family

17 January 2020, 10:38

The newlyweds will feature in a BBC One show called Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand will feature in a new documentary about their family.

Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family will document Kate's journey to becoming a step-mum to Rio's kids, and will air on BBC One.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals Rio's two sons walked her down the aisle with touching photo from their wedding

The former TOWIE star, 28, and Rio, 41, got married in a dream ceremony in Turkey in September of last year - and Rio's daughter Tia, eight, was Kate's Maid Of Honour.

Kate is also stepmum to his two sons - Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10. The childrens' mother Rebecca Ellison tragically died of breast cancer in 2015.

The documentary will explore Kate's journey to becoming a step-mum of the three kids, and the "emotionally complicated dilemmas" that she took on.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals painful moment Rio's kids told her 'you're not a mum' in heated row

Rio previously starred in his own documentary - Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad - which won a BAFTA in 2017.

Kate and Rio said in a statement: "The positive response to Being Mum And Dad in 2017 and the way it helped others going through a similar situation was overwhelming.

"For that reason we were both compelled to tell the next chapter in our lives together.

"We hope Becoming A Step Family will give a unique insight into step-families and the journey through grief, whilst also providing an intimate look at our lives together."

And Alison Kirkham, BBC’s controller of factual commissioning, said: "I'd like to thank Rio and Kate for opening up their lives to us in such an intimate and personal way.

"The BBC has long been committed to tackling mental health issues and Rio Ferdinand’s programme on bereavement in 2017 helped bring the conversation into the open.

"We hope this new film will offer meaningful insight into the reality and challenges of living in a step-family.

"It will also explore how grief affects us all differently."

Read more: Kate Wright's mum says daughter's luxury wedding to Rio Ferdinand was ‘the best day of my life’

