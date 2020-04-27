Why did Katie Price leave Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Katie Price left SAS: Who Dares Wins after only two days because her body was not recovered from surgery. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Katie Price left Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Draes Wins after only 48 hours, but why?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 sees a host of star leave their luxurious lives behind to attend eight gruelling days of SAS training in Scotland.

Among the cast of this year was 41-year-old Katie Price, who joined the likes of Joey Essex and Helen Skelton on the show.

While she may have appeared determined during the first episode, Katie actually left the show after only two days.

Katie Price said she came off the show with new life goals. Picture: Channel 4

Why did Katie Price leave Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

After only 48 hours of SAS training, Katie Price left the Scottish Island to return home.

Since then, Katie has put her exit down to the fact her body was not ready for the extreme tasks and conditions.

The former glamour model told the Evening Standard that while she felt mentally strong, her body was not ready after having just has breast reduction surgery.

She said: "It was just physically my body wasn’t ready for a lot of the things I was put forward to, because that’s just due to my stupidity of going smaller surgically."

She went on: "But apart from that I am a strong person anyway. When you get an interrogator going at you, even thought you know it is fake, although it is a show, it is not supposed to feel like a show. It feels like reality.”

The stat also told the Mirror that she did leave the show with new life goals.

She explained: "I left the old Katie up there and she’s not coming back either!

"You don’t come back from filming a show like this and just wash it off. It stays with you. Life is one big challenge and I want the world to be a better place for everyone."

Katie Price said her body had not recovered from surgery when they films SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: Channel 4

Will Katie Price still get paid for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

While it has not been confirmed how much – if anything – the stars on SAS are paid, it has been reported that Katie was paid £120,000 for her time.

According to the Mirror, while it is not clear what will happen the Katie's payment, shows usually cut down fees if celebrities leave before the end.

