Love Island Australia: When is it on TV, who hosts it and who are the contestants?

Love Island Australia will start airing on ITV2 this June. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island Australia's first series – which was originally filmed in 2018 – will start on ITV2 this month.

After Love Island was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ITV have decided to air series one of Love Island Australia to keep fans happy.

The series was originally filmed in 2018, but will now be able to watch on ITV2 this month and beyond.

From the host to the contestants, here's everything you need to know about Love Island Australia:

Love Island Australia will replace the UK Love Island, which should have been starting this month. Picture: ITV

When is Love Island Australia on in the UK and when was it filmed?

Love Island Australia will start on ITV2 on June 15 at 9PM.

The series was originally created in 2018, but this is the first time it will be on TV in the UK.

Season one of Love Island Australia was first recorded in 2018. Picture: ITV

Who are the contestants of Love Island Australia?

The first ten contestants entering the villa are:

Cassidy, 24, Barmaid

Charlie, 22, International Rugby Player

Eden, 25, Prison Officer

Erin, 23, Nurse

Grant, 22, Electrician

Josh, 25, Sports Administrator

Justin, 27, Model

Millie, 24, Doggy daycare worker

Natasha, 24, Beauty salon owner

Tayla, 21, Beauty queen

Who hosts and narrates Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia is hosted by actress and singer Sophie Monk.

Meanwhile, the narration is done by Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott.

