Love Island fans convinced TWO couples had sex last night as Anna and Jordan got kinky in the Hideaway

Anna and Jordan got very 50 Shades Of Grey last night... Picture: ITV

Love Island got x-rated last night as Curtis and Maura got intimate on the day bed and Jordan did a strip tease for Anna

Love Island viewers were in uproar last night after two of the couples appeared to have sex in the villa.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins were shown getting intimate under a blanket on the day bed, and Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames spent a steamy night in the hideaway - even discovering a cupboard filled with kinky sex props.

Things got kinky in the hideaway last night... Picture: ITV

After being chosen by their fellow islanders to spend a night in the hideaway, the pair recreated scenes from 50 Shades Of Grey with sex toys.

At one point, Jordan blindfolded Anna and tickled her with a pink feather duster and performed a strip tease.

The scene then went black as the pair got under the covers.

And viewers were cringing over the kinky sex session, with one writing: "Cringiest moment of #loveisland award goes to.. tonight’s show of Jordan & Anna in the hideaway."

Elsewhere, Maura and Curtis were seen getting close under a blanket in the garden. Curtis later confirmed to the other boys that their moment was 'hot, sweaty and close'.

One wrote: "Is it just me or did maura and Curtis have sex?? Or should I have had my glasses on during love Island tonight."

And another added: "Omg were Maura and Curtis having sex."