Ex Love Island star explains EXACTLY how producers 'secretly sway storylines'

Malin Andersson has spilled the beans on what really happens on set. Picture: Getty / ITV

Reality star Malin Andersson has revealed the real reason why some Islanders make baffling decisions – and it's reportedly down to the crew

Love Island's dramatic last few weeks have left viewers puzzled over some of the contestants' shock decisions.

Amy's explosive exit came as a surprise to many fans who were left in floods of tears following her emotional speech that revealed she was leaving the villa.

But what really had the public confused was Michael's recent choice to stay put in Mallorca following his partner Joanna Chimonides' sudden dumping.

Despite telling his co-stars he had "found everything he was looking for" in the Casa Amor beauty, the firefighter, 27, appeared torn over whether or not to leave alongside his love interest.

Looking the 22-year-old recruitment consultant directly in the eye and reassuring her by saying "who said I wasn't leaving?", viewers were then baffled to see Michael waking up in front of the cameras the next morning.

But former Love Island contestant Malin Anderson has a theory – that producers are working behind the scenes to manipulate key storylines.

Terry told me after i left that the producers told him to stay 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) July 16, 2019

In the second season of the show, the stunning reality star had been in the same situation as Joanna.

Coupled up – and loved up – with TV partner Terry Walsh, she was asked to leave the island in a bombshell twist.

But following the tense dumping, Terry shocked viewers by deciding to stay on the show without her.

Speaking of the moment in 2016, Malin took to Twitter to explain what really happened.

She tweeted: "Terry told me after I left that the producers told him to stay."

Terry's decision devastated Malin at the time, who believed the two were growing closer by the day.

He later coupled up with new girl Emma-Jane Woodham.

Malin Andersson believes producers are working behind the scenes to sway key storylines. Picture: Getty

Love Island producers have already come under fire this year as eagle-eyed fans accused the show of setting up scenes.

Calling out ITV2 for "using actors", viewers were convinced the woman Anton famously gave his phone number to in the supermarket was the same girl working behind the bar at the explosive club party.

However, the show denies manipulating any of the contestants and says every choice is theirs to make.

A spokesperson for Love Island told the Mirror: "The opinions the Islanders have, decisions they make and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.