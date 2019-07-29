Frustrated Love Island viewers claim app is BROKEN and won't let them vote

Viewers are claiming that their app wasn't allowing them to vote. Picture: ITV

How to vote in the Love Island 2019 final: many viewers have taken to Twitter to claim the app isn't working

The Love Island final is in full swing, and pretty much the whole country is opening their Love Island app and voting for their favourite couple to be crowned winners.

The couples - Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, and Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea - are battling it out for the £50k prize.

The Love Island final takes place tonight. Picture: ITV

Some viewers, however, have claimed that their app doesn't seem to be working - and many have tweeted that it wasn't permitting them to vote for Amber and Greg.

One wrote: "@loveisland can you please fix the voting app people can’t vote it says error.

"It’s happening to a lot of people can you sort it out before it closes."

Another added: "#loveisland app not letting me vote for who I want to vote for. Bet it will let people vote for Molly and Tommy though. F***ing fix show.".

However, most viewers seem to have had no problem voting - with one writing: "Forcing your boyfriend to download the app and vote for amber and Greg."

Another added: "Downloaded the #loveisland app just to vote for Amber and Greg to win #notevensorry."

A third wrote: "Am I going to download love island app on to my mums iPad so I can vote twice for amber and Greg tonight? Yes."

The Love Island final takes place tonight (29 July) on ITV2.

