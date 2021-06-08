Where is Love Island 2021 filmed?

Love Island 2021 will be filmed in Spain. Picture: ITV2

Where is the Love Island 2021 villa? Here's everything you need to know about the location in Spain...

After more than a year without it, Love Island is officially coming back in 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the show was put on hold last year, but now a new bunch of singletons will be heading to the villa for a summer of romance.

But where will Love Island be filmed? Here’s what we know…

Where is Love Island 2021 filmed?

Love Island bosses have confirmed the show will take place in Majorca, if all goes to plan.

It is expected to return to screens on June 28, with a TV insider telling MailOnline that crew members are ‘scheduled to fly out to the island on June 20.’

ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri announced the news, stating the upcoming chapter will be the Love Island fans ‘know and love’.

Iain Stirling will be doing the voiceover for Love Island. Picture: ITV

She told Radio Times: “We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island.

“We did look into some back-up plans but we were all very much focused on making it happen in Majorca, which is where it belongs quite frankly.”

Construction workers have already been spotted at the villa, with The Sun reporting a lot of work is going into the property, which has been empty for two years.

Spain and the Balearics are currently on the UK travel ‘amber list’, meaning any cast and crew member will need to self-isolate for ten days when they arrive back in the UK.

Paige and Finn won Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

What’s more, ITV reportedly have a UK location on standby in case the coronavirus travel restrictions change at the last minute.

ITV have confirmed that Love Island 2021 will start on June 28.

While it hasn't been officially confirmed, it is thought that the show will last for eight weeks as usual, meaning it will likely continue throughout July and August.

"Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 with the series expected to launch a week later," a source previously told the MailOnline.

"The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks."

A new teaser clip sees host Laura Whitmore wearing a red jumpsuit and sunglasses smashing a glass box reading: “In case of Love Island, crack on.”