ITV viewers have questioned whether Tommy's controversial romance with newbie Maura is the real deal.

Following the mystery around Sherif Lanre’s shock exit, Love Island is seemingly causing just as much drama off-screen as it is on the show.

And now ITV2 have been accused of ‘fixing’ the line up as it’s emerged newbie Maura Higgins has the same management as potential love interest Tommy Fury.

In case you missed the latest episode of the show, Irish-born Maura, 28, caused waves in the villa when she set her sights on the boxer after a dramatic arrival alongside Elma Pazar.

But with the pair’s romance seemingly heating up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed their Instagram bios both list 'Off Limits Entertainment' as their representatives.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Tommy and Maura are signed with the same management company and we are all expected to believe this whole entire show isn’t fixed #loveisland”

“Tommy fury and maura have the same management ahahhaha check their instas. Set up or whattttt ,” said another.

A third wrote: “So Tommy and Maura share the same management label, as if they don't know each other already ”

An ITV spokesperson has since told us at Heart.co.uk: “The show is not fixed. Maura and Tommy have not met prior to doing the show.”

This comes after Maura and Tommy were seen hitting it off straight away on last night's show.

Despite only knowing each other for a few minutes, Tommy told Maura that she was "absolutely stunning", while she responded with some VERY NSFW comments about the boxer.

Unsurprisingly, Tommy’s current partner Molly-Mae Hague didn’t take the news too well and an almighty argument broke out in the villa.

When the social influence accused Tommy of dumping her at the first opportunity, he hit back: "Maura's come in and I've had a connection with the girl. I like her and I'm going to get to know her, what can I do about that?"

Furious Molly-Mae then responded: "I've shared a bed with you for six nights, we've had deep conversations and you haven't even pulled me aside for a chat, just to be like, 'Mol, are you alright?'."

But when Molly-Mae stormed back into the garden to complain to her fellow Islanders about how Tommy had behaved, Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk was quick to step in.

Molly-Mae and Tommy went head-to-head. Picture: ITV2

Not holding back, he insisted that she hadn’t made it clear to Tommy that she was into him and had a wandering eye herself, before adding: “You’ve made your bed, now lie in it!” Ouch!

Later in the show, Tommy decided to sleep outside instead of getting into bed with Molly-Mae, telling Danny Williams: "I don't enjoy playing games.

"Maura came to me and gave me an answer if 20 minutes. Yet Molly-Mae couldn't give me an answer in six days and I poured my heart out to her.

"I gave her everything in those six days. There's literally nothing I could have done more."

Before adding: "F*** it, tomorrow's a new day. We'll start again tomorrow.

"It's going to kick off."

