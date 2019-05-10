Gaby Allen reveals Tyla Carr's reaction to son having same name as Royal baby

Gabby Allen visited Heart London Breakfast. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Love Island 2017 contestant told Heart Breakfast that the Essex girl is thrilled that her baby has a royal connection.

Gabby Allen has revealed Tyla Carr is 'thrilled' her son shares a name with Baby Sussex.

The Love Island star caught up with her Villa-mate at the launch of her new fitness book last night, and told Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin that she's chuffed her little boy has a Royal connection.

Tyla and partner Rossco Edmonds welcomed son Archie in December 2018, six months before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became parents to their own son.

The 27-year-old said: "She's thrilled.

"I think it's funny as Tyla is so Essex, so they will both grow up to have very different accents!"

Gabby was also joined by Montana Brown, and she added that she is also still very close to Tyne.

She said: "We all check in with each other more often, but Tyla is one of the ones I still speak to the most."

The cast of the 2017 series were rocked when Mike Thalasittis was found hanged in woodland near his home.

Gabby said: "It's still not real.

"I am not going to jump on the bandwagon and say the we were close.

"But I was in the villa with him, in the house with us he was so lovely, but on the outside he was perceived badly.

"It's quite scary. as he had his restaurant opening, he was a beautiful man, he had loads of friends.

"It makes you wonder if you really know anyone."

Mike's shock suicide has prompted ITV bosses to change how they treat this year's batch of contestants.

Gabby revealed that there is some support available on the show, and there is a greater level of interaction between the reality stars and producers than on a show like Celebrity Big Brother.

She explained: "The difference between Big Brother and Love Island, is that in the Villa you do see a producer every now nd then.

"It's not fixed, but you do have some sort of support when you're in there."

Gabby decided to release a fitness and diet book as she was unable to commit to teaching exercise classes since her profile rose off the back of being on the show.

She cheekily admitted: "Before I went on the show I was a PT and fitness instructor.

"I thought Id be on there a few days and then put my prices up!"