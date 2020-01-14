Love Island gaffe as viewers spot ‘random man’ hiding in the bushes

Fans of Love Island spotted someone lurking in the bushes during the launch show.

Love Island is well and truly back, with another bunch of beautiful singletons ready to find ‘The One’.

But while there’s a few changes to the winter version of the show, including a shiny new host and totally different location, some things that always stay the same.

And it didn’t take long for those eagle-eyed viewers to spot something odd lurking in the bushes during an intense chat between Sophie Piper and Connor Durman earlier this week.

As the pair enjoyed a chat on the sun beds after coupling up, many fans of the ITV2 show were left distracted by a man poking his head through the shrubbery.

There was man in the shrubbery. Picture: ITV

One person wrote: “Anyone else noticed when Sophie goes to chat to Conor on the beds outside, as ian says ‘better latte than never’ there is a creepy guy stood in the bushes?!?”

“Was there someone in the bush just then or was that me” said another, while a third added: “Better up the security there’s a man in the bush.”

While we’re 99.9% sure it was just a member of the production team, that didn’t stop viewers pondering over who it could it be.

Suggesting Paige Turley’s famous ex was spying on her, another viewer joked: “@LewisCapaldi what you doing hiding in the bushes mate?”

While another agreed: “Lewis Capaldi is deffo hiding in the bushes, stalking his ex.”

This comes after singer Lewis opened up about his relationship with Paige, saying they are still on good terms.

Speaking on New Zealand show The Edge, he said: "She never told me she was going on it. That would have been a nice heads up.

"But fair play and good luck to her. I'll be watching it - like go on Paige, come on.

"When she's on a date with a boy I'll be like come on kiss him.

"I hope she wins."

Speaking about their romance, he added: "I've known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out.

"It was a very amicable breakup."