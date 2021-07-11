Is Love Island on tonight? ITV2 show postponed for Euro 2020 final

11 July 2021, 14:00

Love Island has been postponed for the football
Love Island has been postponed for the football. Picture: ITV

Has Love Island been cancelled? What time will the show air tonight?

Love Island is giving us more recouplings and brutal dumpings than ever before this year.

But the ITV2 dating show has some tough competition in the drama stakes, with England making it all the way to the Euros 2020 final.

So, has Love Island been cancelled tonight and when is it airing? Here’s what you need to know...

Love Island has been postponed for the Euros final
Love Island has been postponed for the Euros final. Picture: ITV

Has Love Island been cancelled?

No, Love Island fans will be glad to hear the show hasn’t been cancelled, but it has been postponed and will air at 10pm on ITV2.

Fans will have to wait a little while longer to get their evening dose of drama as England go head-to-head with Italy at Wembley stadium.

The football game could see England become Euro champions for the first time in history and kicks off at 8pm, meaning it would clash with Love Island.

Love Island will air at 10pm tonight
Love Island will air at 10pm tonight. Picture: ITV

So, to make sure that football fans can watch both shows, Sunday's episode kicks off an hour later.

What time is Love Island Aftersun on this week?

The main show will be followed by spinoff Love Island Aftersun a little later from 11.00pm to 12.05am.

This is hosted by Laura Whitmore, who will be joined by special guests Munya Chawa and HRVY.

Love Island fans were left seething last week, after the show was postponed because of the England vs Denmark game that took place on Wednesday.

ITV's coverage of the semi-final began at 6.30pm, with Love Island pushed back to 10pm.

One person wrote on Twitter: " #LoveIsland isn't on until 10 tonight.

"Because of football.... really? If people wanted to watch the footie then they could have just chose to watch Love Island on plus 1 or on catch up, isn't that what it's there for?"

Someone else joked: "Excellent knowledge! shifting strategy to convince everyone to stay in the pub for Love Island and start chanting 'Brad's coming home!'"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jonathan Ross is on Celebrity Gogglebox with his family

Who is Jonathan Ross with on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Gogglebox

The Harry Potter books, ranked from best to worst

The eight Harry Potter films, ranked from worst to best

Teddy Soares is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island’s Teddy Soares? Age, job and Instagram revealed…
Dr Hilary has explained the rules on face masks

Dr Hilary defends not wearing a mask to Wimbledon as he explains sporting event rules
Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit is gorgeous today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white shirt dress from Dai

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

British wine is delicious and right on our doorstep

Six gorgeous UK vineyards perfect for staycations and wine-lovers to visit

Travel

We've got some brilliant recipes for boozy ice lollies

How to make Prosecco pops, gin and tonic lollies and mojito ice pops at home

Food & Health

This could be the trickiest brain teaser of the summer

Can you find the sun among the ice creams in this very tricky puzzle?

Lifestyle

The mini pill is now available over the counter

Contraceptive mini-pill available over-the-counter without prescription for the first time

News

All the travel rules for holiday hotspots this summer

All the new holiday rules for amber list countries including Spain and Greece

Travel

Should we get a Bank Holiday

Petition launched to give UK a Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2020 final

Lifestyle