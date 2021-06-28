What time is Love Island on tonight?

When is Love Island 2021 on and how can I watch it? Picture: ITV

What time does Love Island 2021 start? And what channel is it on? Everything you need to know about watching the new series...

Love Island season 7 is here, and a whole new bunch of singletons have entered the villa in a bid to find The One.

Laura Whitmore is back to help the likes of Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter and Shannon Singh look for love.

And we can expect lots more drama, dumpings and recouplings…

Love Island 2021 has kicked off this month. Picture: ITV

But what time is Love Island on and how can I watch it?

What time is Love Island 2021 on?

Love Island 2021 starts on Monday 28th June at 9pm.

An announcement shared by the official Love Island official Twitter account revealed back in June, writing: “A hot date for your diary: #LoveIsland returns to @itv2 and @itvhub on Monday 28th June!”

Love Island 2021 is filmed in Spain. Picture: ITV

What channel is Love Island on?

It will air on ITV2 and all episodes will also be on the ITV Hub to catch up after the show.

What days is Love Island on?

Love Island will air every evening other than on Saturdays.

The new cast includes a luxury party host, semi-pro footballer, waitress and civil servant.

It comes after the show was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

The first ever winter series aired in 2020 which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp being crowned the winners.

After bagging the top prize, the pair decided to split it between them and walk away with £50,000 each.

While the sixth season took place in sunny South Africa, Laura Whitmore is in Majorca this time around to film at the show’s ‘home’ for the first time.

The host previously said: "I’ve never seen the Villa in Majorca so I’ll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the Villa.

"It’s almost like a person to me. So I need to remember that I’m there doing a job, not just a fangirl."

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After