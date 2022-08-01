Who went out of Love Island last night?

1 August 2022, 07:38 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 12:53

Love Island spoilers: Who left Love Island last night?

There was another dramatic instalment of Love Island last night when one couple was dumped just days before the final.

After the contestants voted for the least compatible pairing, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard were all at risk.

But who was dumped from Love Island last night? Here’s what we know…

There were four couples vulnerable on Love Island
There were four couples vulnerable on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island last night?

Paige, 24, and Adam Collard, 26, were dumped from Love Island, just one day before the finale on Monday.

The couple ended up at risk of leaving after being voted the least compatible by Andrew and Tasha and Davide and Ekin-Su.

After leaving the villa, Paige said about her relationship with Adam: “We’re going strong. We have done since day one. We’ve already made plans.

“He’s coming to see me in Swansea and I’m going to Newcastle. We’re already talking about holidays and Christmas plans. I definitely see a future.”

Paige and Adam left the Love Island villa
Paige and Adam left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Adam also opened up about his connection with Paige, adding: “There’s probably only one or two people that I’ve ever been like this with in the past and been this smitten. She’s just amazing. I never expected to come in and be like that.

“I knew that I had this side of my personality, it just takes me longer than other people to get there. I never thought I’d cry in the Beach Hut. I can sometimes be too stubborn to do stuff like that.

“It was happy thoughts and because everything was going well and seeing my dad and hearing he was proud of me. Paige is unreal, she doesn’t step a foot wrong. She is the real deal.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Davide and Ekin-Su received votes from all of their fellow Islanders, while Gemma and Luca got three votes and Andrew and Tasha received one vote.

