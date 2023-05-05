Man who won £99k TV prize kept it secret from his family for a year

5 May 2023, 08:38 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 08:57

Daniel O’Halloran won ITV's The 1% Club
Daniel O’Halloran won ITV's The 1% Club. Picture: ITV

Daniel O’Halloran beat 99 other people on ITV’s The 1% Club to take home the huge prize of £99,000.

A man who won £99,000 on a television quiz show has revealed he had to keep it a secret from his family for almost a year.

Viewers watched Daniel O'Halloran beat 99 people on ITV quiz show The 1% Club on Saturday to take home the huge top prize.

Presented by Lee Mack, the show sees an audience of 100 people asked increasingly difficult questions.

But while Daniel’s episode only aired a few days ago, the series was actually filmed last July, which means he was forced to keep his success quiet.

Daniel won on The 1% Club
Daniel won on The 1% Club. Picture: ITV

Opening up about how difficult it was to keep his winnings secret, Daniel told the Liverpool Echo: “It was very difficult, there were some moments I nearly blurted it out or my family would ask me and I couldn’t keep the smile on my face.

“I only told my grandma and a few friends. When they were watching it, they couldn’t believe I’d done it. It was the best thing to see.

"They were in total shock - they said some things you probably couldn’t print in the paper. They couldn’t believe I’d kept it secret.”

The 1% Club official Twitter account also shared a Tweet about their new winner, writing: "We filmed last weeks show a while ago.

Daniel appeared on The 1% Club
Daniel appeared on The 1% Club. Picture: ITV

"Turns out that the winner Daniel told his family he took the 10k so that he could surprise them all when they watched together at the weekend! #The1PercentClub #WINNER #saturdaynight #surprise".

Meanwhile, Daniel also revealed he ‘lost control of his body’ when he won the show last year and was ‘in total shock’.

“I was quite confident in getting to the latter stages of the show, but I never in my wildest dreams imagined taking home that much money,” he said.

“I thought if I got to £10,000 with no money to fall back on, I’d take the £10,000 and wouldn't gamble.”

Since the episode aired on ITV, Daniel said he’s felt like a celebrity, with people in shops and in the streets approaching him.

But despite having bagged the cash prize almost a year ago, Daniel still hasn’t received the cash prize.

He told the Daily Mail: “Even now I don't have the money because it comes in 30 days after the show airs.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Denise Welch is friends with some very famous faces

Denise Welch: Net worth, career and sons revealed

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Why isn't Married at First Sight Australia on tonight and when is the reunion?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby

Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe Swash appearing on I'm A Celebrity

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's not watched Joe Swash on I'm A Celebrity

Kym Marsh and her husband Scott have reportedly split up

Kym Marsh 'splits from husband' two years after wedding

An Asda worker has been praised for her kindness

Mum in tears as Asda worker pays for her electricity after sad loss

Lifestyle

Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home

Rescue dog walks 40 miles across country to his old family home

Lifestyle

Vicky Wright has passed away

Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

A waiter has hit out at her old company

Waiter fired after receiving £3,500 tip from customer

Lifestyle

A woman has shared her lunchbox hack

Mum divides opinion after admitting she prepares five weeks of school lunches at a time

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink midi skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Joe Swash has opened up about Stacey Solomon's reaction to I'm A Celebrity

Joe Swash shares Stacey Solomon's sweet reaction to I'm A Celebrity return

Cadbury recall desserts over fears of listeria

Cadbury and Müller recall desserts over fears of listeria

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

Ed Sheeran breaks down over wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis in documentary first look

The frustrated mother shared her clearing up tactics online.

Mum splits opinion after admitting she throws toys away if kids don't tidy them

Parenting

Martin Lewis revealed that using an air fryer or a microwave might not save you money.

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘money-saving’ air fryers and microwaves

Money

Charity Guide Dogs are urging the public not to distract service animals.

Over half of Guide Dog owners say people distract their dogs from working

Lifestyle