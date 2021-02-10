Married at First Sight Australia's Susie Bradley was forced to delete her Instagram

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 is currently airing in the UK, more than two years after it was filmed in Oz.

And it’s certainly delivering on shock moments, with more breakups and cheating scandals than any other series.

One woman who found herself at the forefront of the drama was Susie Bradley, who was partnered up with Billy Vincent on the show.

Let’s just say things didn’t exactly go to plan after Susie and Billy found themselves in a string of fiery arguments.

Things came to a head when Susie accused her ‘husband’ of lying about having sugar in his apartment and Billy furiously walked out.

While these two didn’t work out, Susie has since gone on to date National Rugby League star Todd Carney, and the pair are even expecting their first baby together.

Despite being totally loved up now, the road hasn’t been smooth for these two, as they have previously split up and got back together a few times.

Back in October 2019, they went through another tumultuous breakup but got back together just two weeks later.

When they split again in December, both Susie and Todd deleted their social media accounts altogether to stop media speculation about their relationship.

While Todd has since reinstated his Instagram account, Susie has done her best to stay off the social media app and has only kept her business account open.

Here you can find occasional photos of heavily pregnant Susie, as well as plenty of photos of her clients for her job as a cosmetic injector.

Sports star Todd often shares sweet family photos of Susie and her six-year-old daughter Baby.

Recently, he uploaded a sweet gender reveal video which sees Todd kicking a football as blue powder explodes out of it, announcing the couple are having a son.

Things turned romantic when Todd then took out a ring box and said: “Since it’s going to be a little boy, it’s only fitting we all have the same last name. Will you marry me?”.

He captioned the video: “We all have dreams and in 2020 all mine have come true. 2021 my greatest gift Is going to happen with a little todd on the way and I’ll marry my best friend.”

