Married At First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy has undergone a major transformation

Tamara Joy looks totally different two years on from Married at First Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Tamara Joy from Married at First Sight Australia looks totally different now.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has taken the UK by storm, with E4 currently airing the sixth season.

But while we’re all hooked on the drama from the likes of Dan Webb and Jessika Power, the show was actually filmed all the way back in 2019.

And it’s fair to say a lot has happened over the past two years… including some pretty dramatic transformations.

In fact, star of the show Tamara Joy looks totally different now after completely changing up her look.

Tamara Joy and Dan Webb split on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

The social media influencer has still got her trademark long brunette hair, but Tamara has previously opened up about getting plastic surgery on her nose shortly after appearing on MAFS.

Read More: Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

Tamara has also admitted to getting botox and a boob job, telling Yahoo Lifestyle: "People do it for all different reasons and I guess mine was just more so… I had a bit of a booty and I really wanted to balance that out, that's why I did it [boob job].

"If it makes you feel better about yourself, why not?"

Back on Married at First Sight, the 31-year-old tied the knot with Dan but the couple faced a tumultuous time.

Eventually, Dan ended up embarking on an affair with Jessika and the couple decided to give their romance a go.

Discussing how she felt when she found out the truth, Tamara has said she was disappointed by Dan as she thought they were friends.

Read More: When does Married at First Sight Australia season six finish on E4?

She said in her Instagram stories last year: “Was I initially attracted to him, no. Did we get along, yeah we did. Dan and I became really fast friends.”

Tamara explained that one of the show's producers even asked them why their chemistry off-camera was better than on-camera.

She continued: “I guess that kind of comes down to the fact that we were just friends... and obviously we were in this experiment that was about love, and there was none of that (between us).

“Did I like Dan in a romantic way? No, I did not to clear that up.”

Before adding: “He led me to believe that we were friends out of this whole thing, this crazy mad experience.”

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?