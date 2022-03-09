Married at First Sight Australia: The dramatic moment THREE brides tried to quit the show

There was a very tense moment with Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight season nine spoilers below**

We are already hooked on all the drama from Married at First Sight Australia.

But while the ninth series has only just kicked off in the UK, Australia is a few weeks in front of us.

This means viewers over in Oz recently saw the dramatic moment three of the brides dramatically quit the show.

Kate Laidlaw tried to quit MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

First up Kate Laidlaw claimed her marriage to Matt Ridley was 'pretend' and voted to leave the experiment.

Kate, 38, told the experts that she worked hard but couldn’t find a spark with Matt, 39, even calling the gifts he had been showering her with ‘inappropriate’.

She told her husband: “I'll be completely honest, are you seeing the reality of the situation?

“See that we're not touching? See that we're not kissing? That it isn't going amazing?”

Kate later added: “I'm not here to play pretend relationships, I'm sorry. I'm just here to be honest and tell the truth.

Married at First Sight Australia star Samantha Moitzi tried to leave. Picture: Channel Nine

“I'm trying to see this connection between us. I'm trying to change this friendship into a relationship.”

While Kate voted to leave, Matt chose to stay meaning both have to work on their relationship for at least another week.

Samantha Moitzi, 26, was up next, and she also chose to leave her husband Al Perkins, 25.

After saying she needed a ‘deeper connection’, Samantha added that she felt like she had ‘lost herself’.

But with Al also voting to stay another week, he told Samantha: “Obviously [I'm] really sad to hear your concerns.

Carolina voted to leave MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

“I will need another week to work on myself. Hopefully I'll make you feel better because I'm sorry if I haven't been talking deep and things like that.”

Carolina Santos, 33, also left her husband Dion Giannarelli, 33, speechless after she voted to leave as well.

She said they couldn’t build a connection due to their different upbringings, before fellow Domenica Calarco, 28, slammed her reasons.

The experts also said Caroline had been 'nasty and demeaning' towards Dion.