When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

16 September 2021, 09:02

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October
Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October. Picture: Channel 4

When is the final episode of Married at First Sight UK? Here’s what we know about the series…

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on Married at First Sight UK.

The social experiment has seen eight couples matched by a team of experts, the only catch is they met for the first time on their wedding day.

And this time around there’s even more drama, as Channel 4 has taken inspiration from the Australian version of the show and introduced weekly dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

But while we’ve spent every evening for the past few weeks catching up with the likes of Morag Crichton and Ant Poole, viewers have been asking when the show is set to finish.

Here’s what we know…

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

While the final of MAFS UK is yet to be announced, it is set to finish at the start of next month.

There are 21 episodes and it debuted on Monday 30 August at 9pm on E4, this means the last episode will be around Monday 5 October 2021.

Back on the show, the introduction of the weekly dinner parties has been causing some serious drama.

Here, the couples discuss how their week together has been and what problems they’ve faced as a couple.

During one infamous dinner, Nikita was even removed from the process for getting into an argument with fellow contestant Jordon Mundell.

Opening up about filming the dinner party scenes, Married At First Sight expert Charlene Douglas told OK! magazine: "The filming in general goes on for hours and hours.

“What we're watching is interesting and the edited version is phenomenal.

She added: "The unedited version is like watching EastEnders. It's so fascinating, and also it's really beautiful because you see their development and how they've formed friendships with each other."

