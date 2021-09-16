Married at First Sight UK fans spot major clue Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling are still together

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

By Heart reporter

Tayah and Adam have dropped some big hints on social media they stayed together after Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight UK has already given us more drama than an episode of EastEnders.

As well as Nikita being kicked off the show, Alexis and Ant have done a partner swap and rejoined as a new couple.

But one pair who have managed to avoid the scandal so far, is Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling.

Tayah and Adam have hinted they're still together. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Things have been smooth sailing for these two since they met in the first week of the show, with the couple saying ‘I love you’ on their honeymoon.

During last week’s episode, Tayah even mentioned having babies with her husband…

And it looks like we could be getting the fairytale we’ve been hoping for, as Tayah has dropped some major hints the couple are still together.

The 25-year-old Estate Agent shared a photo from the second dinner party, with the pair looking very loved up.

Her fellow MAFS UK contestants were quick to comment, with Morag Crichton writing: “You guys are to bloody gorgeous 😍”

Nikita said: “There they are 😻😻😻 my favourite people!!! 🤍🤍🤍”, while expert Paul C Brunson added a string of heart emojis.

On another photo of just Tayah, one fan wrote: “He’s a good bloke x,” to which Tayah responded: “He really is🙌🏽”.

If that wasn’t proof enough, Adam, 26, has also been dropping a few hints on his own social media.

After sharing the same picture with his wife, the post was flooded with comments like “Best couple!”, “You two are so lovely together,” and even “winners”.

And Adam was quick to like all of these comments, maybe showing he is still very much in love with his wife.

This comes after Tayah and Adam spoke to Morag and Luke Dawson about having children.

Tayah said: "Do you know what we've been talking about, this time next year I'll be pregnant."

While Adam replied: "Don't drop that bombshell. She's not pregnant by the way!

"She's having visions of it. We've not properly agreed that's going to happen by the way, she's just having visions."

Tayah then replied: "Our little Tay, imagine how sassy that child would be? I would love it!"