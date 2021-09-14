What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

14 September 2021, 13:18

Married at First Sight is on at 9pm
Married at First Sight is on at 9pm. Picture: Channel 4

What time is MAFS UK on? Here's everything you need to know about the reality show...

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens and it’s already bringing plenty of drama.

As well as cheating, partner swapping and a lot of arguments, we’ve also seen some genuine connections.

But what time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here’s what you need to know…

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

Married at First Sight UK is on every Monday to Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4.

You can also catch up with the series so far on demand on All4.

The new series has seen six couples matched up in a bid to find their happily ever after.

Unfortunately, the experience was cut short for Nikita, who was thrown out of the experiment after just one week.

The 26-year-old reportedly had to be ‘dragged away’ from the show's first dinner party by security.

A spokesperson for E4 confirmed: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

“As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

But while her partner Ant Poole was also forced to leave the show, he has now returned with Alexis Economou.

Ant and Alexis have bonded on MAFS UK
Ant and Alexis have bonded on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Alexis was paired with Jordon Mundell, but the couple decided to leave after they came to blows on various occasions.

After establishing a connection at the dinner party, Ant and Alexis met up with expert Mel Schilling to discuss the possibilities of being allowed back as a new couple.

“We connected at the dinner party and we got on well so we would like to explore that and we would like to do that within the process,” Ant said.

Mel responded: “This is unexpected. I guess my first reaction to this is what you’re asking me is outside the confines of this experiment, conventionally.”

But she added they would be allowed to come back as daters, not a married couple.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder

Celebrities

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?
Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

Trending on Heart

The most populat baby names from the last 20 years have been revealed

The most popular baby names of the last 20 years - including Emily and Joshua

Lifestyle

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Ant and Nikita were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Nikita and Ant and where are they now?
Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?
Longcroft School has angered parents over their school uniform policy

Parents who spent £109 on Dr Martens furious as school ban 'unsuitable' shoes

Lifestyle

A bride has invoiced her 'no-show' guests £180

Newlyweds invoice guests £180 for not turning up to their wedding

Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston has denied reports that she dated David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on 'bizarre' David Schwimmer romance rumours

Celebrities

Meet this year’s Great British Bake Off contestants

Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants: Meet the 12 new bakers including a retired nurse and vegan student

Great British Bake Off

Norris Cole has passed away in Coronation Street

Is Norris Cole from Coronation Street dead and what happened to him?
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her jumper and trousers from the high street

Celebrities

A fire ripped through EastEnders last night

Who died in EastEnders last night?

MAFS UK fans think Morag and Luke are still together

Married At First Sight UK fans spot more ‘proof’ Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson are still together
Turkey could be taken off the red list

Full list of countries which could be added to the green and red travel lists this week

News

Saira Khan has said she 'tolerated' her Loose Women co-stars

Saira Khan says she 'tolerated' Loose Women co-stars in new interview