What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

Married at First Sight is on at 9pm. Picture: Channel 4

What time is MAFS UK on?

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens and it’s already bringing plenty of drama.

As well as cheating, partner swapping and a lot of arguments, we’ve also seen some genuine connections.

But what time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here’s what you need to know…

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK is on every Monday to Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4.

You can also catch up with the series so far on demand on All4.

The new series has seen six couples matched up in a bid to find their happily ever after.

Unfortunately, the experience was cut short for Nikita, who was thrown out of the experiment after just one week.

The 26-year-old reportedly had to be ‘dragged away’ from the show's first dinner party by security.

A spokesperson for E4 confirmed: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

“As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

But while her partner Ant Poole was also forced to leave the show, he has now returned with Alexis Economou.

Ant and Alexis have bonded on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Alexis was paired with Jordon Mundell, but the couple decided to leave after they came to blows on various occasions.

After establishing a connection at the dinner party, Ant and Alexis met up with expert Mel Schilling to discuss the possibilities of being allowed back as a new couple.

“We connected at the dinner party and we got on well so we would like to explore that and we would like to do that within the process,” Ant said.

Mel responded: “This is unexpected. I guess my first reaction to this is what you’re asking me is outside the confines of this experiment, conventionally.”

But she added they would be allowed to come back as daters, not a married couple.