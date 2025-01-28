Why is Mo Gilligan not on The Masked Singer?

Mo Gilligan first joined the Masked Singer UK for series two. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

The Masked Singer's celebrity panel has had a shock shake-up.

The Masked Singer returned this January with a stellar panel of celebrities asking that all important question: 'Who's behind the mask?'

But fans are in for yet another shock shake-up as regular judge Mo Gilligan has been forced to duck out of filming for part of the season.

The comedian reportedly had to take a short break from his role on the show as his touring schedule clashed with the ITV talent contest, The Sun reported.

Stepping back for two weeks, the British personality is thought to be handing the baton over for the penultimate episode and the grand finale as he deals with work commitments.

The comedian's US tour reportedly clashed with filming dates. Picture: ITV

ITV producers have flipped through their black books for some suitable replacements and landed on two big names, TV sources have claimed.

Star of stage and screen Richard E Grant is set to stand in for Mo on 8th February, while 2024's winner of The Masked Singer, Danny Jones, is expected to cover the final on 15th February.

The new guest judges will join host Joel Dommett, and fellow judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and newly-recruited Maya Jama as they watch the last of the singing celebrities battle it out for the crown.

Mo usually sits on the panel with Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathon Ross. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer Series 6 has already seen a string of famous faces join the judging panel, including Vicky McClure, Suranne Jones, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Olympian Tom Daley.

This year's contestants have blown fans away too, with the line-up featuring musical megastars, primetime TV presenters and gold medalists.

American singer Macy Gray, Olympian Mo Farah, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway, Bake Off's Prue Leith, comedian Mel Giedroyc and pop star Carol Decker have all been unmasked so far.

Speculation has been brewing online as to who the rest of the crazy characters could be, with some huge names in there, too – from Dressed Crab as Seal, to Patrick Stewart as Bear.