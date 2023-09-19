My Mum Your Dad will send two parents home tonight in shock elimination

By Hope Wilson

Viewers didn't see this twist coming.

My Mum Your Dad have revaled that two parents will be leaving the retreat tonight.

Yesterday's episode saw Davina McCall tell the singletons that two of them will be exiting the process.

The presenter explained: "There's no doubt that all of you have been on the most amazing journey, however for two of you that journey has run its course."

In another shock twist, it appears that the children of the parents will have to make the difficult decision about who to eliminate from My Mum Your Dad.

Two parents are set to leave My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

This is the first dumping of the series which has seen single parents from across the UK live together in a stunning country house with the hopes of having a second chance at love.

However, unbeknownst to the parents, their kids have been watching the dates in a surveillance room called ‘The Bunker’ and have been deciding their mum or dad’s dating fate.

Now the kids will have to make their toughest decision yet and choose two contestants to leave the show.

It's up to the children to decide who leaves My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

In the last night's episode, viewers saw a love triangle forming between Martin M, Monique and Tolullah, leaving Martin M with a difficult decision to make.

Elsewhere, Roger and Janey took their relationship to the next level as they visited the private suite together.

Fans were quick to send their support to the couple, with one user writing on X: "Janey and Roger seem sweet together" and a second adding: "I like Roger and Janey together."

Another user stated: "Roger & Jenny are adorable. Roger is still healing & Jenny is patient & understanding, which is important in any relationship."

Roger and Janey became closer on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Roger has become a fan favourite on the show, after bravely opening up about the death of his wife 18 months ago.

During the first episode of My Mum Your Dad, Roger opened up to fellow cast member Caroline about his wife's passing.

He said: "She had breast cancer about three or four years ago and she got over that and we thought 'brilliant'. And then we were on holiday in Italy and I just looked behind her ear and it was irritating her, just a little spot behind her ear.

"And I said 'you need to get that checked Jo when we get back'. And she did and she got seen to really quick, and it was melanoma but she didn't know at that time that the cancer had gone to her brain."

Roger opened up about the death of his wife on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Roger continued: "She said 'I'm very tired', I said 'come on I will put you to bed or do you want to go on the settee?'. And she says 'put me on settee'. And then I come in about half an hour later, and I should have just phoned for an ambulance straight away. And she basically never woke up again."

After this emotional confession Roger has gone on to embrace the show and make new connections.

My Mum Your Dad continues tonight on ITV1.

