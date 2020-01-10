Nadia Sawalha has fans in stitches with Christine Lampard photobomb as she flashes big knickers

Nadia Sawalha has shared a hilarious photo. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Nadia Sawalha compared herself to Christine Lampard in a new Instagram shot.

The Loose Women ladies aren’t afraid of being honest with their social media followers.

And now Nadia Sawalha has left her fans in hysterics after she shared a photo next to good friend Christine Lampard.

In the snap, the 55-year-old can be seen sticking her tongue out, with her trouser zip undone and her big knickers on full display.

Meanwhile, Christine, 40, is smiling at the front of the picture looking just as stylish as ever.

Poking fun at herself, Nadia wrote alongside the post: “It's uncanny how much @christinelampard and I are alike! Graceful, stylish, tall, slim beautiful we are most certainly sisters from another mister... love you Christine.”

She then joked: “Christine’s skirt is from @topshop my pants were the last pair in my drawer!”

Before adding: “Do you have a friend with an uncanny likeness to yourself? 'It's like you've been separated at birth. #uncannylikeness #loosewomen #ootdinspiration #underwear #funnyisfunny #sistersforever #sisterlove.”

And fans found the whole thing hilarious, as one wrote: “This is the best thing I've seen today xx 😂😂”

“Your so funny Nadia. Your a legend 😂😂,” said another, while a third added: “Love this! Love your odd socks too! 😂😍”

This comes after Nadia shared some exciting family news last week when she announced her daughter Maddie has released her very own EP.

Following in her mum’s showbiz footsteps, the 17-year-old has written six original songs and recorded them.

Sharing a photo of Maddie playing the guitar, Nadia penned: "We are so proud of our @maddiemaddieee! Her EP is out today 11 great songs written and performed by her!"

Nadia Sawalha shared a photo of her daughter. Picture: Instagram

She then swiftly deleted the post after revealing Maddie has written six, not 11 songs, adding: "Had to delete and repost. Whoops, six not 11!! Just got told off," following by two crying with laughter emojis.

The TV presenter also shares daughter Kiki-Bee, 12, with husband Mark after the couple married in 2002.