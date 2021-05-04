Emily In Paris stars announce season two has started filming

4 May 2021, 12:45

Naomi Bartram

Lily Collins has revealed that season two of Emily In Paris started filming this week.

If you spent lockdown completing Netflix, don’t worry because a brand new series of Emily in Paris is on its way.

Lily Collins - who plays main character Emily - and the rest of the cast announced the exciting news with a video on Instagram.

In the clip, 32-year-old Lily can be seen telling the camera: "Hi guys, I have some very exciting news for you..."

Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo then pop up on the screen, with Mindy actress Ashley saying: "Nous sommes de retour.

Lucas, who plays Emily's neighbour Gabriel, then translates it to: "We're back!"

Emily in Paris will be getting a second season
Emily in Paris will be getting a second season. Picture: Netflix

The actor who plays Emily's client Antione Lambert, William Abadie then pops up, before Julien star Samuel Arnold tells fans: "I cannot wait to get back on set with everybody!"

Read More: All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May

If that wasn’t enough, Emily's boss, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu even joins in on the fun, adding: "So excited to go back to set."

Bruno Gouery - aka Emily's co-worker Luc - can later be seen standing in front of a river, before Gabriel's girlfriend, played by Camille Razat, finally says: "You can't wait? I can't wait! It's gonna be fun."

Sharing the post on her social media, Lily captioned it: "...Annnd we’re back!"

"Beyond excited to officially be back filming saison deux of @emilyinparis!! More to come. A LOT more!..."

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “FINALLY!!! Most exciting news ever! 💖

“YESSSSS SO EXCITING!,” said another, while a third added: “This just means I'll have to research all season 1 again just to be prepared, so excited cannot wait 🥰😍🥰”

And a fourth agreed: “Oui Oui!! That is so exciting! ❤️❤️”

In case you missed the first series, the Netflix original follows an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris.

She has the tricky job of revamping its social media strategy, but has to overcome a fair few hurdles along the way.

Despite mixed reviews, Emily in Paris was watched by 58m households in the first 28 days after its October 2 launch.

Now Read: Netflix launches new ‘Play Something’ feature which chooses a film for you

