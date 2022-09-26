Emily in Paris season 3 release date finally revealed for December

When is season three of Emily in Paris out on Netflix and what will happen? Find out everything...

Emily In Paris fans it's time to get excited because the third season will drop on Netflix much sooner than we expected.

At the end of season 2, viewers were left shocked when Sylvie decided to leave the Savoir group with some of her biggest clients to launch her own company.

Surprisingly, she asked Emily to join her, who is left with a big decision about whether to go back to Chicago with her boss Madeline.

Emily in Paris season three is back on Netflix this year. Picture: Netflix

With that cliffhanger, and also the big question of whether Emily will finally get with Gabriel or continue to get to know Alfie, viewers have been desperate to see what happens.

So, when is Emily in Paris series 3 on Netflix? Here’s what we know…

When is Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix?

Season three of Emily In Paris will drop on Netflix on December 21 2022.

This comes after season two of the show aired last year on December 22 and the first series launched all the way back in 2020.

Emily in Paris has been renewed for season four. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in season 3 of Emily in Paris?

There is a lot of drama on the horizon for Emily (Lily Collins) after confessing her love for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in the finale.

She was heartbroken to find out he's back with Camille (Camille Raza) following their break up.

New photos from the series show Emily getting a lot closer to Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) so we can expect to see a lot more of the British banker.

Emily is played by Lily Collins. Picture: Netflix

Obviously, Gabriel and Emily still have some unfinished business, while Emily also has that huge decision about whether to stay in Paris or move back to Chicago.

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 4?

Fans will be delighted to learn that Emily in Paris has been renewed for a fourth season.

In September 2022, Variety confirmed that both season 3 and season 4 were filming back-to-back.

Additional details about the production schedule for the fourth season haven’t been released.