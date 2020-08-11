Our Girl cancelled after four series following Michelle Keegan’s exit

Our Girl has been cancelled for good. Picture: BBC/Instagram

The BBC has revealed Our Girl is officially cancelled after series four came to an end.

Our Girl will not be returning for a fifth series following Michelle Keegan's decision to quit last year.

The army drama aired its fourth season earlier this year, with Michelle playing character Sgt. Georgie Lane for the last time.

But now it has been confirmed that the BBC will be taking Our Girl off the air for good.

Creator and writer Tony Grounds explained: “With the finale of series four showing Georgie ready to move on with her life, it feels like the right time for us to do the same.”

But it looks like Georgie could return at some point in the future, with Tony adding: “Michelle and I are keen to continue our working relationship and, who knows, maybe we’ll catch up with Georgie in the future.

“I wanted to say a big thank you to the fans of the show, it’s been a joy to write.”

Piers Wenger, Controller Of BBC Drama, said: “We are very proud of Our Girl and would like to thank Tony Grounds, Michelle Keegan and the fantastic cast and crew for all their hard work on the show.”

Our Girl debuted back in 2013 starring Lacey Turner as Private Molly Dawes.

Michelle Keegan has played Georgie Lane in Our Girl since 2016. Picture: Instagram

The EastEnders actress was then replaced by Michelle in 2016, and she starred in the remaining three series’.

Our Girl’s final episode aired on BBC One on 28th April and saw Georgie finally find the man who killed her fiancé Elvis (Luke Pasqualino).

After finally coming to terms with her loss, she could be seen tying her engagement ring onto a kite and letting it off into the sky.

Former Corrie star Michelle previously said it was a “really really difficult decision” to leave the show, as she admitted: “I just felt like I wanted to explore other opportunities.

“I’ve been doing it for four years now and I absolutely love the show, I really do and I love playing the character. I’m so going to miss it.”

