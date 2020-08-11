Our Girl cancelled after four series following Michelle Keegan’s exit

11 August 2020, 12:30 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 12:39

Our Girl has been cancelled for good
Our Girl has been cancelled for good. Picture: BBC/Instagram

The BBC has revealed Our Girl is officially cancelled after series four came to an end.

Our Girl will not be returning for a fifth series following Michelle Keegan's decision to quit last year.

The army drama aired its fourth season earlier this year, with Michelle playing character Sgt. Georgie Lane for the last time.

But now it has been confirmed that the BBC will be taking Our Girl off the air for good.

Creator and writer Tony Grounds explained: “With the finale of series four showing Georgie ready to move on with her life, it feels like the right time for us to do the same.”

But it looks like Georgie could return at some point in the future, with Tony adding: “Michelle and I are keen to continue our working relationship and, who knows, maybe we’ll catch up with Georgie in the future.

“I wanted to say a big thank you to the fans of the show, it’s been a joy to write.”

Read More: Rich House, Poor House parents break down in tears after ‘rich’ couple offer help with £25K debt

Piers Wenger, Controller Of BBC Drama, said: “We are very proud of Our Girl and would like to thank Tony Grounds, Michelle Keegan and the fantastic cast and crew for all their hard work on the show.”

Our Girl debuted back in 2013 starring Lacey Turner as Private Molly Dawes.

Michelle Keegan has played Georgie Lane in Our Girl since 2016
Michelle Keegan has played Georgie Lane in Our Girl since 2016. Picture: Instagram

The EastEnders actress was then replaced by Michelle in 2016, and she starred in the remaining three series’.

Our Girl’s final episode aired on BBC One on 28th April and saw Georgie finally find the man who killed her fiancé Elvis (Luke Pasqualino).

After finally coming to terms with her loss, she could be seen tying her engagement ring onto a kite and letting it off into the sky.

Former Corrie star Michelle previously said it was a “really really difficult decision” to leave the show, as she admitted: “I just felt like I wanted to explore other opportunities.

“I’ve been doing it for four years now and I absolutely love the show, I really do and I love playing the character. I’m so going to miss it.”

Now Read: Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd defends new Todd Grimshaw recasting

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Dr Sarah Jarvis warned the public over popular heatwave hacks

GMB’s Dr Sarah Jarvis issues warning over common hack to keeping cool at night during heatwave

Lifestyle

The Rich House, Poor House couple were left in tears by the generosity

Rich House, Poor House parents break down in tears after ‘rich’ couple offer help with £25K debt
Gareth Pierce has been recast as Todd Grimshaw on Coronation Street

Who is new Coronation Street actor Gareth Pierce and why did Bruno Langley leave?
Jack P Shepherd has defended the new Todd Grimshaw actor

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd defends new Todd Grimshaw recasting
The Friends reunion has reportedly been pushed back to next year

Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'

Trending on Heart

We have got some Prosecco cocktail recipes for you to try

National Prosecco Day 2020: Cocktail recipes, bottles and magnums to enjoy at home

Food & Health

How hot is too hot for work?

How hot does it have to be to stop working from home? Your rights explained

Lifestyle

The UK will be able to spot the Perseid meteor shower this week

UK skies to light up with meteor shower on Wednesday night

Lifestyle

A new postcode checker lets you know your local lockdown rules

New postcode checker lets you find out coronavirus lockdown rules in your area

Lifestyle

Lisa's found love with a new man

Who is Lisa Armstrong's new boyfriend James Green?

Celebrities

The woman has revealed why she doesn't take her kids to the dentist (stock images)

Mum says she hasn't taken kids to the dentist for five years as they're too judgmental

Lifestyle