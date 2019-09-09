Exclusive

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leilani Dowling wishes people would embrace their natural beauty

Leilani Dowling is back in the UK after 15 years. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The noughties glamour model told Heart.co.uk that she hates seeing young girls with fake lips - and wishes people could embrace their natural looks.

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leilani Dowling has spent the fifteen years in LA missing beans on toast - and wishing people would celebrate their natural looks.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, the 39-year-old former glamour model explained that she's pleased to be back on home turf, but a lot has changed while she's been away - least of all young women's enthusiasm for lip and bum implants.

She said: "I think it is quite scary, and puts a lot of pressure on young girls. Personally I'm not a fan at all of the fake anything.

"It is sad to see young people doing things like fillers – filling their lips, getting their bums done. I don’t like it.

"I go back to Game Of Thrones – the beauty of that show is in how different everyone looks.

"I think that this is what makes people special – looking different. I see the beauty in people looking individual and different."

Leilani was once one of the UK's top Page 3 girls, entering the modelling world after representing Great Britain at the 1998 Miss Universe pageant.

It was on the modelling circuit that she "crossed paths" with fellow housewife Tanya Bardsley, 38.

She said: "I knew of Tanya from modelling. She was just after me, she came around in the lads' mags. She wasn’t a Page 3 girl but I did know of her as our paths did cross a few times.

"I really came into the show as not knowing anyone very well at all!"

Leilani moved back to the UK with her rocker boyfriend Billy Duffy, 58, who is part of The Cult. And she's thrilled to be home, embracing British stodgy food and poor weather.

She said: "I absolutely love it. It totally feels like home to me. I love being able to have sarcastic banter with people again and get the dry humour they don’t really have in America.

"My banter has got a little bit slow and weak – I am very disappointed as I am not as fast as I used to be. My reactions are slightly more delayed!

"It isn’t very Cheshire Housewives but I did miss a good beans on toast. American bread is very sugary, and the beans are also very sugary.

"I love the countryside and I am actually happy about a bit of rain."

Crucially for animal-lover Leilani, her pets have also made the move across the pond.

She said: "My dogs came over first and my horse. One of my dogs has travelled back and forth with me a few times. They are my family.

"With my horse, it cost more to fly him over than he's worth - way more than what he is worth - but he is my child!"

