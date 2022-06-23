Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he's returning to Bridgerton

Will Simon Bassett be returning? Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Will the Duke of Hastings really coming back for Bridgerton season three? Regé-Jean Page has had his say on the rumours.

Earlier this week, rumours started swirling that Simon Bassett himself would be returning for season three of Netflix show Bridgerton.

Fans of the regency-era period drama were understandably in uproar at the news, as it was previously thought that Regé-Jean Page had left the show for good.

Sadly, though, the actor has now rubbished the rumours, sharing a photo with his former co-star Jonathan Bailey (who plays Anthony Bridgerton) alongside the caption: "The boys are back in town. [heart emoji] (No, I'm not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.)

The Duke of Hastings was the main character in season one. Picture: Netflix

"But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."

Earlier this year, Jonathan opened up about replacing Regé in the lead role for season two.

"I felt super kooky and I don't know if that's necessarily unhelpful when it came to Anthony," he told Entertainment Tonight."The one thing I've always remembered reading the script was like, 'Well, this is someone who's incredibly anxious, who can't sleep at night and is struggling to even get through a meal.' That felt quite right that I was feeling similar."

Regé has denied claims he's returning to Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

When he left the show, Regé released a statement reading: "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too.

"Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."